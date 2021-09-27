English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
IDI Assists Healthcare Workers Surviving Terrorist Attack in Kiwirok

English terrorism military papua province
Antara • 27 September 2021 12:37
Jakarta: The Indonesian Medical Association (IDI)-Papua chapter assists the health workers who recently survived a terrorist attack in Kiwirok Sub-district to recover from physical and psychological wounds.
 
The safety of all medical personnel who are on the front line of public health services in Papua must be a priority for the state, IDI-Papua Province Chapter Chairperson Donald Aronggear said in a statement here Sunday.
 
"The attack on the Kiwirok Public Health Center has not only made the health workers fall victim but it has also disrupted local residents' rights to receive medical services," he said.

On the morning of September 13, 2021, several members of the Lamek Tablo-led separatist terrorist group had reportedly torched several public facilities, including a public health center, and homes in Kiwirok.
 
The separatist terrorists also got into a gun fight with Indonesian security personnel during which one army personnel sustained minor injuries on his right arm after a bullet ricocheted and struck him.
 
The wounded military personnel has been identified as 1st Private Ansar from the 403/WP Infantry Battalion.
 
The Papuan terrorists also reportedly assaulted and tortured several health workers from the Kiwirok Public Health Center. As a result, a health worker died while four others sustained serious injuries.
 
The fallen healthcare worker was identified as Gabriela Meilan. She died after being tortured by the terrorists, said officials.
 
According to Donald Aronggear, IDI-Papua chapter is, indeed, well aware of its members' life-threatening risks of COVID-19 pandemic  and security disturbances but they are highly committed to their professional works.
 
To this end, he reiterated his call for the state to guarantee the security and safety of all medical personnel in Papua to make them feel secure and comfortable in serving those in need of health services.
 
He also appreciated the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police for assisting the evacuation of Meilan's body, and expressed his condolences over the death of a soldier involving in the evacuation mission.
 
Meanwhile, Papua Police Chief Insp.Gen.Mathius Fakhiri affirmed that extra personnel of Nemangkawi Task Force, sent to Kiwirok Sub-district, would continue crackdown on armed Papuan terrorists.
 
The task force personnel who had arrived in Kiwirok would probe the recent attack of members of the Lamek Tablo-led separatist terrorist group on innocent civilians, including healthcare workers, Fakhiri said.
 
The reinforcement is aimed at restoring peace and security in Kiwirok. Therefor, the Nemangkawi Task Force personnel would be stationed there until the law and order, and peace in Kiwirok, about 230 kilometers away from Jayapura city, could have been restored, he said.

 
