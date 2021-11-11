Indonesia Records 435 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 435 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,249,758.
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 470 to 4,096,664.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 143,608.
Australia plans to share a further 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Indonesia as the two countries deepen their cooperation on fostering a shared regional recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional doses committed brings the Australian Government’s total pledge to 10 million doses for Indonesia from the country’s supply.
Australia has also committed more than $25 million in emergency assistance for Indonesia in 2021.