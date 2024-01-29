English  
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma. Photo: AFP
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma. Photo: AFP

U.S Deputy Foreign Secretary will visit Jakarta to Discuss IT Security

Fajar Nugraha • 29 January 2024 11:42
Jakarta: United States Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will travel to Suva, Fiji; Canberra, Australia; Sydney, Australia; and Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 29 to February 2.  During his visit, Deputy Secretary Verma will focus on deepening critical relationships with U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. 
 
“The deputy will also advance the United States affirmative vision for a secure and inclusive cyberspace while discussing efforts to meet demand for cyber and digital capacity building in the region,” said the statement from the U.S. Embassy Jakarta.
 
In Fiji and Australia, U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will accompany Deputy Secretary Verma.  In Suva, they will meet with government officials and digital industry representatives to discuss secure and trusted information and communications technology infrastructure.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Canberra, Deputy Secretary Verma will meet with senior Australian officials to coordinate U.S.-Australia efforts in the Indo-Pacific, including on cyber initiatives.  The Deputy Secretary will also meet with U.S. Embassy staff to hear their perspectives on what is important to them, as well as the salient bilateral and regional issues.
 
In Sydney, Deputy Secretary Verma and Ambassador Fick will meet with academic and private sector leaders to enhance cooperation on emerging technologies and advanced telecommunications for the benefit of the region.
 
“In Jakarta, following the recent upgrade of U.S.-Indonesia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Deputy Secretary Verma will meet senior Indonesian officials to discuss how to further capitalize on the strong U.S.-Indonesia partnership,” added the statement. 
 
“He will deliver remarks at U.S. Embassy Jakarta’s premier cultural center @america, highlighting the United States’ continuing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as we commemorate the two-year anniversary of the Indo-Pacific Strategy,” said the statement. 
 
“The deputy will also discuss our ongoing investment in Indonesia and the region’s success through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), the Millenium Challenge Corporation Compacts, and a range of projects funded by the Development Finance Corporation,” the U.S. Embassy added.
 
Also, while in Jakarta, as part of the ongoing U.S. commitment as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Deputy Secretary also will meet with several of the permanent representatives to ASEAN to highlight the U.S. support for the Laos Chair Year, including through cooperation on digital economy, artificial intelligence, and cyber issues and to reaffirm ASEAN centrality.
 
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
U.S Sign Agreement in Support of Indonesia’s Forestry and Land Use Goals. Photo: US Embassy

U.S Sign Agreement in Support of Indonesia’s Forestry and Land Use Goals

20 U.S Universities and College Sharing Experience with Indonesian Students

Leaked Intelligence Document Reveals CIA's Interference in the 2024 Indonesia Election

BERITA LAINNYA
Tenang.. Harga Pertamax Cs di Pertamina <i>Gak</i> Berubah, Masih Sama Kok!
Ekonomi

Tenang.. Harga Pertamax Cs di Pertamina Gak Berubah, Masih Sama Kok!

Baterai Kendaraan Listrik yang Masuk Ke Eropa Perlu 'Paspor'
Otomotif

Baterai Kendaraan Listrik yang Masuk Ke Eropa Perlu 'Paspor'

Hasil Liga Inggris: City Gebuk Burnley, Liverpool Bantai Chelsea
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Inggris: City Gebuk Burnley, Liverpool Bantai Chelsea

Netanyahu Tegaskan Badan Bantuan PBB untuk Palestina Harus Ditutup
Internasional

Netanyahu Tegaskan Badan Bantuan PBB untuk Palestina Harus Ditutup

Ria Ricis Resmi Gugat Cerai Teuku Ryan
Hiburan

Ria Ricis Resmi Gugat Cerai Teuku Ryan

Cara Menghilangkan Bau Kencing Tikus
Properti

Cara Menghilangkan Bau Kencing Tikus

Geledah Rumah Dinas Bupati Sidoarjo, Ini yang Dicari KPK
Nasional

Geledah Rumah Dinas Bupati Sidoarjo, Ini yang Dicari KPK

Guru dan Siswa, Cek yuk Daftar Hari Libur di 2024
Pendidikan

Guru dan Siswa, Cek yuk Daftar Hari Libur di 2024

Xbox Kasih Harga Khusus PC Game Pass, Rp15 Ribu Buat 3 Bulan Langganan
Teknologi

Xbox Kasih Harga Khusus PC Game Pass, Rp15 Ribu Buat 3 Bulan Langganan

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!