The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy have proven that the Indian market is a potential market for Bali tourism. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Two Ministries Collaborates to Promote Bali Tourism for the Indian Market

Willy Haryono • 06 June 2023 16:19
Bali: As Indonesia's main tourism destination, Bali became the province with the largest economic shrinkage during the pandemic. As the Covid-19 pandemic status is revoked, Bali tourism is expected to revive through an increase in foreign tourist arrivals. India is one of the most prospective tourism markets for Bali. During 2022, India is the second largest country of origin for foreign tourists to Bali.
 
For this reason, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated the Joint Strategy Formulation and Promotion of Bali Tourism for the Indian Market on Wednesday, May 31, in Kuta, Bali. Some of the invitees who attended were the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi, the Indonesian Consulate General in Mumbai, Bappenas, the Ministry of Transportation, airlines, Provincial and City/Regency Tourism Offices in Bali to various associations and tourism industry players in Bali.
 
Based on information on the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monday, 5 June 2023, the activity aims to formulate a joint promotion strategy for Bali tourism through the implementation of economic diplomacy in India.

The Director for South and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jatmiko Heru Prasetyo, said that one of the factors driving the increase in these visits was the socio-cultural and religious similarities between Bali and India. The pattern of tourists from India spending a lot of consumption when traveling and long periods of stay also confirms the agreement that the Indian market is potential for Bali tourism.
 
On this occasion, resource persons and activity participants discussed various main issues related to the Indian market, one of which was connectivity. All participants agreed that direct flights between India and Bali would significantly increase the number of Indian tourists to Bali.
 
So, it is hoped that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can coordinate related parties to encourage the opening of this access immediately.
 
The activity also identified various segments of the Indian market. For this reason, according to Deputy Head of Representative of the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi, Masni Eriza, a different promotion strategy is needed for each market segment, including for the luxury and Gen Z segments, which the representative of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office responded by offering tailored-packages such as a royal-style banquet at Grand Castle.
 
Other issues discussed at the meeting related to immigration, such as the need for a visa on arrival and more specific issues related to organizing Indian family marriages in Bali. More specifically, such as the need to bring jewelry as dowry in luggage and permits for teams that need to be brought in directly from India such as wedding priests. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also expected to be able to encourage debottlenecking efforts on these issues.
 
Secretary of the Directorate General for Asia Pacific and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trisari Dyah Paramita, conveyed the need for joint promotions. This can be done, for example, through collaborative marketing events and sales missions between the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi, the Indonesian Consulate General in Mumbai, and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.
 
The Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ni Made Ayu Marthini through her video message also conveyed the need for digital marketing and highlights of tourist villages and diversification through the Bali and beyond approach. Made invited Indonesian representatives in India to synergise and collaborate on the flagship representative program plan.
 
The meeting also presented one of the travel agents who have representative offices in Australia, Indonesia and India. The CEO of the travel agency, Jemy Soetrisno conveyed the potential to work on foreign tourists who are Indian diaspora in Australia, including students visiting Bali. Jemy has also collaborated with one of the tourist villages in Bali to be included in their tour packages.
 
The meeting ended with the formulation of an action plan as a way forward to work on the Indian market. The action plan is designed to address the main issues that have been identified.
 
For example, the opening of direct flight routes by Indian and Indonesian airlines which already have flight routes to and from cities in India and Indonesia, as well as exploring other airlines, organizing familiarization trips to introduce new tourist attractions, and promoting creative economy through exploring joint ventures. Bollywood film production in Bali.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the importance of continuing the collaborative commitment going forward for the success of Bali tourism promotion through the implementation of various mutually agreed agendas. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

