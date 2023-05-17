Demolish Thailand by 5-2, Indonesia Wins Gold After 32 Years of Waiting

Phnom Penh: Dramatic and rain of cards coloured the long awaited for 32 years for Indonesia to win a gold medal in SEA Games football match. This is after the Indonesian U-22 national team won 5-2 over Thailand U-22 in the 2023 SEA Games Cambodia final at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh Penh, Tuesday 16 May 2023.
Indonesia won with a score of 5-2 through a 120-minute match drama. Five goals for Indonesia were scored by Ramadhan Sananta in minutes 20 and 49, Irfan Jauhari (extra time 91 minutes), Fajar Fatur Rahman (extra time 106 minutes), Beckham Putra (119'). Two goals from Thailand were scored by Anan in the 64th minute and Yotsakon in the 90+7 minutes. The game was marred by four red cards and more than 10 yellow cards.
Indonesia's success in winning football gold ended the long wait of 32 years. Finally, Indonesia won gold at the 1991 SEA Games in Manila. Having to wait 15 times for the SEA Games to be held, Indonesia under Indra Sjafri's coaching finally won the long-awaited gold medal.
Since kick off, the Garuda Muda Squad, nicknamed the Indonesian U-22 National Team, has played confidently. In the fourth minute, Marselino Ferdinan had fired a shot against Thailand, but the ball was still far from the target.
Ramadan Sananta got his name on the scoreboard in the 20th minute. Starting from a throw-in from Dewangga, the striker from PSM Makassar headed the ball in the stomach. The ball hit Thai defender Shongcai's thigh, whose ball turned into the Thai goal. Score 1-0 for Garuda Muda.
After the cooling break, Witan Sulaeman tried his luck from the right side of the Thai defense. Unfortunately, Witan's kick was still right at Soponwit.
Entering extra time, Ramadhan Sananta scored another goal for Indonesia. Receiving a long ball from behind, Ramadhan Sananta's speculative shot bounced past Soponwit in the 45+4 minute. The 2-0 score for Indonesia U-22's advantage over Thailand U-22 lasted until halftime.
In the second half, Indonesia played with high pressing, causing the referee to give a free kick to the Young War Elephant.
Thailand got a golden opportunity through Settasit Suvannaseat in the 51st minute. Unfortunately, Ernando Ari managed to push his hard kick.
Rain of yellow cards occurred in the final match. Until the one hour match, the referee Ali Al Hatmi Qasim issued up to eight yellow cards.
Thailand finally thinned the position through Anan's header from a corner kick in the 64th minute and made the score 2-1.
After that, the match between the two teams was even more exciting. Alternately demonstrated dangerous attacks by both teams. Until the 85th minute, the score was still 2-1 in favor of the Garuda Muda Squad.
When Indonesian officials and reserve players celebrated the championship, it turned out to be a freekick ball for Thailand. Yotsakon scored a goal for Thailand and forced the match to go into extra time 2x15 minutes.
In the first round of extra time, Indonesia managed to take advantage of the opportunity through Irfan Jauhari. By poking the ball, Irfan beat Thai goalkeeper Soponwit. Position became 3-2 for Indonesia.
After that there was an incident on the sidelines. Indonesia's goal celebration, responding to Yotsakon's goal celebration, caused chaos. There was even an act of hitting each other between Komang and Soponwit. There was also chaos involving the officials of the two teams.
The referee issued red cards for Soponwit and Komang. Red cards were also given to officials of both teams. The game was stopped for a few minutes.
The match continued, Thai defender Jonathan, who violated Rio hard, was rewarded with a red card. Indonesia played with 10 players against 9 Thai players. Garuda Muda got a number of opportunities, but there were no additional goals.
In the second extra time, Indonesia dominated with an advantage in the number of players. Muhammad Fajar Fatur Rahman can take advantage of this advantage. His hard kick in the 106th minute penetrated the Thai goal.
The Young War Elephant squad received another red card after their first goal scorer, Anan, who severely violated Rehan, was given a red card in the 118th minute.
Superior in the number of players, Beckham Putra scored the fifth goal for the Garuda Muda squad in the final match.
Until the long whistle, no additional goals. A match full of drama, four red cards and a rain of yellow cards ended the hot match between Indonesia vs Thailand. The Garuda Muda squad has successfully won gold in the 2023 SEA Games after a long wait of 32 years. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
