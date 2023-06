When is Jakartas 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

DKI Jakarta's 496th Anniversary logo

Jakarta: The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta has released the logo for the 496th anniversary of DKI Jakarta . Check out the meaning of the logo here.DKI Jakarta will commemorate its 496th birthday on Thursday, 22 June. According to the DKI Jakarta Province's official portal, the theme for this year's anniversary is 'Become a Work for the Archipelago'.The theme is an amplification of the slogan 'Jakarta's Success for Indonesia'. Meanwhile, the theme 'Become a Work for the Archipelago' means Jakarta's readiness to optimize all resources in order to realize people's welfare, as well as a trigger for progress for other regions in Indonesia.Jakarta's birthday logo is now dominated by blue combined with a bit of red and green. There is an inscription 'Jakarta 496 Becomes a Work for the Archipelago' in the logo using the font Montserrat.Light blue: Represents Jakarta's growth to become a Global City.Dark blue: Represents Jakarta's commitment to providing a sense of security for residents.Green: Represents harmony, synergy and integration of society to achieve sustainable development.Yellow: Represents optimism and hope for Jakarta's transformation from the IKN to a global-scale Business City.Red: Represents Jakarta's courage and enthusiasm in facing new challenges in all sectors.Photo: Jakarta.go.idWhen is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and PhilosophyNumber 496: Symbolizes the age of Jakarta City in 2023Spiral Shape: Movement, growth, and transformation of the city towards a Global Business City.Fireworks: Passion in celebrating sustainable urban development.People: The spirit of synergy of all citizens welcomes international performances involving Jakarta, such as the Chair of ASEAN and the transfer of the capital to IKN Nusantara.Roofs: Jakarta is ready to become a home to protect all its citizens without exception.