KPK Emphasises Serious Action Against Hedonistic Officials

"We make sure that the commitment to complete each of these processes also attracts the public's attention, becomes the hope of the community, what then are the allegations of hedonistic state administrators and others so that the KPK can further resolve it," said KPK prosecution spokesman Ali Fikri in KPK Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Wednesday, 3 May 2023.
Ali explained that many officials had been summoned by the KPK to confirm the recent State Administration Wealth Report (LHKPN). Some of the inspection results that indicated irregularities were escalated to the enforcement stage.
The enforcement team will later work by looking for criminal elements from the results of official LHKPN examinations at the investigation stage. It is hoped that the search for information materials will enable hedonistic state officials not only to be processed with administrative punishment.
"It's not only the administrative process of examining the LHKPN, but if there is a criminal suspicion, it will proceed with the investigation process," said Ali.
The KPK emphasized that it would not hesitate to name a suspect if there was sufficient evidence. This seriousness has been confirmed in the case of alleged receipt of gratuities that ensnared former Director General of Taxation official Rafael Alun Trisambodo.
Former Head of the East Jakarta National Land Agency (BPN) Sudarman Harjasaputra is one of the officials who have been investigated by the KPK regarding their LHKPN. The request for clarification was because his wife showed off her wealth on social media.
He spoke sparingly after undergoing clarification last month. According to him, all the data and facts about his assets have been disclosed to the KPK's LHKPN team.
"I have conveyed all the data and facts to the KPK LHKPN team," said Sudarman at the KPK's Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Sudarman said the KPK team worked well in checking his LHKPN. He was grateful for the performance of the Anti-Corruption Agency.
"And I thank you, they have worked professionally," said Sudarman. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)