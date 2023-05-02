Jasa Marga: The Rate of Homecoming Vehicles in 2023 is Better Than 2022

"The average speed on the Cawang (Jakarta) route to Semarang or Km (kilometer) 3 to Km 414 on the 2023 homecoming route is 72.8 km/hour, 15.9 percent faster than the 2022 Eid Mudik traffic which is only 62.8 km. / hour," wrote Jasa Marga's data as quoted by Medcom.id, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Jasa Marga said that this year's travel time is only six hours and four minutes without stopping. This figure is 14 percent faster than the average 2022 homecoming flow of seven hours and two minutes.
Meanwhile, the average speed for the Semarang Km 414 to Cawang Km 3 route is also high. The data was monitored from April 22 to April 30, 2023.
"It is 77.81 km/hour or 15.2 percent faster than the 2022 return flow average of 67.54 km/hour," said Jasa Marga's statement.
Jasa Marga said that the average travel time from Semarang to Cawang during the return flow period was only five hours and 49 minutes. This rate is 118 percent faster than the average return flow in 2022, which reaches seven hours and seven minutes. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)