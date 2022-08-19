English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
COVID-19 Patients at Athletes Village Hospital Down to 160

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 19 August 2022 15:32
Jakarta: Some 160 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 44 this morning
 
"There are 52 males and 108 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Friday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
