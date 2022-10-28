English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministry has also continued to push for the development of cashless payments. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry has also continued to push for the development of cashless payments. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Encourages Cashless Payment for Bus Services in Indonesia

Antara • 28 October 2022 19:05
Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry encourages the implementation of cashless payments to use services of the Buy The Service Program, otherwise known as Bus Friend (Teman Bus).
 
"In the early days of implementing this tariff, we encouraged the payment method using the QRIS method to support the cashless society initiative by the central government," Director of Road Transport Suharto stated here on Friday.
 
The ministry, through the Directorate General of Land Transportation, informed of the payment method that will take effect as of October 31, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Suharto stated that in line with the government's goal to support a cashless society, 10 cities had introduced the Bus Friend service, five of which -- Palembang, Solo, Denpasar, Yogyakarta, and Medan -- would apply non-cash payments using electronic cards and the QRIS scan method.
 
Five other cities -- Bandung, Surabaya, Banjarmasin, Makassar, and Banyumas -- only accept payments using the QRIS scan method for the time being.
 
The payment method for Bus Friend is still the same as when it was free, in which passengers simply place non-cash card, such as E-money Mandiri, Brizzi BRI, Tap Cash BNI, and Flazz BCA, on the Tap on Bus or ToB device in the Bus Friend fleet.
 
Payment methods with QRIS can be done by scanning the provided QR Code through e-wallet applications, such as Gopay, Ovo, Dana, LinkAja, and ShopeePay or through banking applications that provide payment features with QRIS, like Livin' by the Mandiri application, BRImo, BNI Mobile, M-BCA, Octo Mobile, Permata Mobile, M-Smile, D-Bank, and Simobi+, among others.
 
He said Finance Ministry's Regulation No.138 of 2022 detailed the tariffs that apply in each city: Rp4,000 for Palembang, Rp3,700 for Solo, Rp4,400 for Denpasar, Rp3,600 for Yogyakarta, Rp4,300 for Medan, Rp4,900 for Bandung, Rp6,200 for Surabaya, Rp4,300 for Banjarmasin, Rp4,600 for Makassar, and Rp3,900 for Banyumas.
 
The ministry has also continued to push for the development of cashless payments, so that they could be implemented in all cities, so that more people would switch from private transportation to public transportation, as payment-wise, the process was made easier.
 
“Regarding the application of special rates for students, the elderly, and disabled and integration rates, we are currently still conducting studies and coordinating with all relevant stakeholders. It is expected that in the near future, it can be implemented immediately," he concluded. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The increase in carbon dioxide levels from 2020 to 2021 was larger than the average annual growth rate over the last decade. (Photo: medcom.id)

Greenhouse Gas Levels Reached New Record Highs in 2021: WMO

Ferry Fire Accident in Kupang Claims 14 Lives: SAR Office

ADB Mobilizes $135 Million Financing Package to Support Electric Vehicle Industry in Vietnam

BACA JUGA
Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

English
riau islands
BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

English
research and innovation
Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN
Nasional

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%
Ekonomi

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke
Hiburan

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!