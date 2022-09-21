English  
the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD. Photo: Media Indonesia
the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD. Photo: Media Indonesia

Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

Fajar Nugraha • 21 September 2022 18:58
Surabaya: As many as 13 severe cases of Human Rights (HAM) that occurred in Indonesia, the legal process is not yet clear. Therefore, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, met with 11 people who were members of the reconciliation team to resolve the case.
 
"We want to follow up on Presidential Decree Number 17 of 2022 concerning Non-Judicial Settlement of Cases of Serious Human Rights Violations in Indonesia," said Mahfud, in Surabaya, Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
 
Of the 13 serious human rights cases, nine gross human rights violations occurred before the mid-2000s. However, Mahfud did not mention it in detail.

"Four cases occurred in the 2000s era, namely, the Paniai Tragedy in 2014, Wasior-Wamena in 2001-2003, Abepura in 2000, and Jambo Keupok Aceh in 2003," he said.
 
Mahfud said that later the team that had been formed would carry out its duties in accordance with the Presidential Decree.
 
"What is Presidential Decree 17 of 2022? It is the President's decision to resolve cases of gross human rights violations according to the method determined by law, one of which is through truth and reconciliation. That is the path established by law," Mahfud explained.
 
Although there is a non-judicial route, Mahfud emphasized that legal steps or processes against perpetrators of gross human rights violations will continue. Because the settlement in court is still valid even though there is a Presidential Decree on non-judicial.
 
"The other path is a court settlement. Both of these are pursued. Courts are pursued, non-trials are pursued. This non-trial pays attention to victims. Meanwhile, the court pays attention to perpetrators of human rights violations," he said.
 
Therefore, continued Mahfud, he reminded the public, perpetrators and law enforcers, that the government is serious about resolving the 13 gross human rights violations stipulated by Komnas HAM.
 
"Don't think that there is a non-judicial settlement and then the judicial one is deemed not to need to be tried. It's still being processed according to the law, looking for evidence, then discussing it in the DPR, please go ahead," he said.
 
(FJR)

