Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 rocked Karangasem region in Bali province today, December 13, 2022.According to the government agency, the earthquake occured at 17.38 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 18.38 local time.With a depth of 10 kilometers, the epicenter of the earthquake was 23 km northeast of Karangasem.Furthermore, no potential tsunami was reported as a result of the earthquake.Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.