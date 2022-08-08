English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,113. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,113. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,425 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 August 2022 16:32
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,425 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,249,403.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,919 to 6,042,657.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,113.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 170.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 170.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Pertamina Hulu Rokan Produces Up to 161 Thousand Barrels Crude Oil Per Day

Pertamina Hulu Rokan Produces Up to 161 Thousand Barrels Crude Oil Per Day

English
energy
President Jokowi Calls on BMKG to Identify Risks of Climate Change

President Jokowi Calls on BMKG to Identify Risks of Climate Change

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
4.425 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

4.425 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Siap-siap! Tak Sampaikan Laporan Keuangan Emiten Bakal Kena Denda
Ekonomi

Siap-siap! Tak Sampaikan Laporan Keuangan Emiten Bakal Kena Denda

Hiburan

"Pink Venom" Awali Kembalinya Blackpink

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh
Otomotif

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan
Internasional

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta
Teknologi

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta

Haaland Gemilang, Manchester City Bungkam West Ham
Olahraga

Haaland Gemilang, Manchester City Bungkam West Ham

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!