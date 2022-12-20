English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 68 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2022 17:10
Jakarta: Some 15,469 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,616,077, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 41,117 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,014,914.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government today recorded 1,297  new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,711,703.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,781 to 6,525,525.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,451.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. Medcom.id

15 Ribu Orang Disuntik Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Kedua

Indonesia Logs 1,297 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Kepanikan Muncul, Pasien Covid-19 Tiongkok Alami Kekurangan Obat

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Logs 1,297 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 1,297 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
World Bank Approves $1.69 Billion to Support Flood-Affected Areas in Pakistan

World Bank Approves $1.69 Billion to Support Flood-Affected Areas in Pakistan

English
pakistan
Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

English
fiji
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lionel Messi dan Timnas Argentina Tiba di Buenos Aires
Olahraga

Lionel Messi dan Timnas Argentina Tiba di Buenos Aires

Pengamat: Belanda Tak Hanya Lakukan Perbudakan, Tapi Penghancuran Peradaban
Internasional

Pengamat: Belanda Tak Hanya Lakukan Perbudakan, Tapi Penghancuran Peradaban

Bank Mandiri Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Lampaui 5% di 2023
Ekonomi

Bank Mandiri Prediksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Lampaui 5% di 2023

Dewi Perssik Ngotot Penjarakan Haters
Hiburan

Dewi Perssik Ngotot Penjarakan Haters

Masih Bertambah, 1.297 Kasus Covid Terdeteksi
Nasional

Masih Bertambah, 1.297 Kasus Covid Terdeteksi

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah
Otomotif

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!