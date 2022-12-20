Over 68 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 41,117 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,014,914.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government today recorded 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,711,703.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,781 to 6,525,525.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 27 to 160,451.