English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Government of Japan has been providing humanitarian food assistance to developing countries since 1968. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Government of Japan has been providing humanitarian food assistance to developing countries since 1968. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan, WFP Cooperate to Support Refugees in Tanzania

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 September 2022 17:47
Dar Es Salaam: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$ 500,000 contribution from the Government of Japan to help fund its assistance operations in favour of 204 000 refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in camps in the Kigoma region of Tanzania.
 
The donation was announced during a ceremony at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan, Yasushi Misawa, in the presence of WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson.
 
"Japan is a strong supporter of WFP worldwide and grateful for the role the organization plays in responding to the needs of vulnerable populations hence I am pleased to make this contribution on behalf of the Government and people of Japan, to Tanzania, knowing it will help meet the urgent food needs of vulnerable displaced people at a time of rapidly rising prices and other significant challenges," the Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Japan’s contribution to support WFP’s humanitarian response will help ensure vulnerable refugees in Tanzania are able to meet their nutritional needs," the Ambassador added.
 
The contribution will be used to purchase 260 tonnes of beans for WFP’s food basket, which consists of cereal, a fortified wheat and soya blend with sugar known as Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.
 
Sizeable funding shortages in recent years have obliged WFP to reduce rations to the refugees at Nyarugusu and Nduta camps, sometimes to as little as two-thirds of their minimum daily caloric needs, with ominous implications for health and well-being.
 
"WFP is grateful to Japan for this timely contribution which comes at a critical time given the challenging circumstances,”"said the WFP Country Director and Representative in Tanzania. 
 
"The contribution from Japan will go a long way in investing in the Tanzanian economy through the local procurement of beans which will ultimately and quickly reach vulnerable refugee households," the WFP official added.
 
The Government of Japan has been providing humanitarian food assistance to developing countries since 1968 and is a long-standing partner of WFP in Tanzania.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Hopes Abadi Masela LNG Project Can Be Continued

Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Pakistan in Response to Flood Disaster

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Fuel Price Hike to Push Indonesia's Inflation Rate to 6.6-6.8%

Fuel Price Hike to Push Indonesia's Inflation Rate to 6.6-6.8%

English
finance
Over 171.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 171.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 2,340 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,340 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.340 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.340 Hari Ini

PB PGRI Ungkap Alasan RUU Sisdiknas Harus Diperbaiki
Pendidikan

PB PGRI Ungkap Alasan RUU Sisdiknas Harus Diperbaiki

OJK: Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga di Tengah Pelemahan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

OJK: Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga di Tengah Pelemahan Ekonomi Global

Bamsoet Siapkan
Otomotif

Bamsoet Siapkan "Rumah" Bagi Komunitas Otomotif

Arema FC Pecat Pelatih Eduardo Almeida
Olahraga

Arema FC Pecat Pelatih Eduardo Almeida

Mantan Suami Celine Evangelista Komentar Terkait Kabar Marshel Ingin Nikahi Celine
Hiburan

Mantan Suami Celine Evangelista Komentar Terkait Kabar Marshel Ingin Nikahi Celine

Rusia Salahkan Eropa atas Terhentinya Jaringan Pipa Gas Nord Stream 1
Internasional

Rusia Salahkan Eropa atas Terhentinya Jaringan Pipa Gas Nord Stream 1

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!