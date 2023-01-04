VP Inspects Quake-Affected School in Cianjur

According to Medcom.id, Ma'ruf arrived at Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School at 10.24 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). Ma'ruf was welcomed by West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Major General Suharyanto, Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati, and the management of Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School.
Ma'ruf immediately inspected the building complex which was quite badly damaged by the earthquake. Ma'ruf asked whether this building should be torn down or simply renovated.
Head of BMKG Dwi explained that one building that was quite badly damaged by the earthquake at Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School should be torn down and rebuilt because the building was not designed to withstand earthquakes.
"The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) suggested to rebuild it," explained Dwi at Al-Bahja Cijendil Islamic Boarding School, Cianjur, West Java, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Meanwhile, one of the administrators of the Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School reported to Ma'ruf that there were no casualties as a result of the earthquake. However, there were some students who were injured due to falling tiles.
