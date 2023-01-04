English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Inspects Quake-Affected School in Cianjur

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 04 January 2023 13:45
Cianjur: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin inspected Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School, Cianjur, West Java on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The Islamic boarding school was damaged by an earthquake in November 2022.
 
According to Medcom.id, Ma'ruf arrived at Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School at 10.24 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).  Ma'ruf was welcomed by West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Major General Suharyanto, Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati, and the management of Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School.
 
Ma'ruf immediately inspected the building complex which was quite badly damaged by the earthquake. Ma'ruf asked whether this building should be torn down or simply renovated.
 
Head of BMKG Dwi explained that one building that was quite badly damaged by the earthquake at Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School should be torn down and rebuilt because the building was not designed to withstand earthquakes.
 
"The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) suggested to rebuild it," explained Dwi at Al-Bahja Cijendil Islamic Boarding School, Cianjur, West Java, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
 
Meanwhile, one of the administrators of the Al-Bahja Islamic Boarding School reported to Ma'ruf that there were no casualties as a result of the earthquake. However, there were some students who were injured due to falling tiles.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

Issuing Weather Forecast Comes under BMKG's Authorization: VP

VP Urges Indonesian Companies to Help Protect Environment

BACA JUGA
New Zealand Reminds International Travelers to Test for COVID-19

New Zealand Reminds International Travelers to Test for COVID-19

English
New Zealand
Gerindra Cadres Urged to Be Loyal

Gerindra Cadres Urged to Be Loyal

English
elections
VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

VP Visits Cianjur to Inspect Quake-Affected Areas

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: Eksekusi Herry Wirawan Belum Terpogram
Nasional

Kejagung: Eksekusi Herry Wirawan Belum Terpogram

Pertamina, Shell, hingga Vivo Turunkan Harga BBM, Mana yang Paling Murah?
Ekonomi

Pertamina, Shell, hingga Vivo Turunkan Harga BBM, Mana yang Paling Murah?

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender
Internasional

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%
Teknologi

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR
Olahraga

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry
Hiburan

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya
Properti

Belanja Infrastruktur Kementerian PUPR Tembus Rp117,9 Triliun, Ini Rinciannya

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!