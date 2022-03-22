English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
Over 155 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 March 2022 18:26
Jakarta: Some 1,021,670 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 155,391,750, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, 121,407 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 194,906,900.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 7,644 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,974,646.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 29,084 to 5,639,029.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 170 to 154,062.
 
(WAH)
