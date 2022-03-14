Australian Ambassador Visits Central Java Province

Jakarta: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams is making her first official visit to Central Java today.
During the visit, Ambassador Williams will meet the Deputy Governor of Central Java, Taj Yasin Maimoen and the Mayor of Semarang, Hendrar Prihadi.
"I am delighted to make my first official visit to Central Java, to learn more about, and to deepen, relations between this region and Australia," Ambassador Williams said in a media release on Monday.
The focus of the visit is to explore opportunities to cooperate across a range of sectors, including: investment opportunities linked to the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) as our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic; and opportunities to build on our education and cultural links.
"As Indonesia’s third largest province, with a dynamic business and education environment, Central Java is a place of great opportunity. I am eager to explore these opportunities in pursuit of building closer economic and people-to-people links between Central Java and Australia," she said.
While in Semarang, Ambassador Williams will also take the opportunity to visit the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC) and meet with representatives of the Indonesian National Police and the Australian Federal Police.
JCLEC was established by the Australian and Indonesian Governments in 2004. It has become an important regional centre for law enforcement training. More than 28,000 officials from 80 countries have completed training at JCLEC on addressing transnational crimes including terrorism, human trafficking and cybercrime.