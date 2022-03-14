English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

Australian Ambassador Visits Central Java Province

English Australia investment central java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 March 2022 14:21
Jakarta: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams is making her first official visit to Central Java today.
 
During the visit, Ambassador Williams will meet the Deputy Governor of Central Java, Taj Yasin Maimoen and the Mayor of Semarang, Hendrar Prihadi.
 
"I am delighted to make my first official visit to Central Java, to learn more about, and to deepen, relations between this region and Australia," Ambassador Williams said in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The focus of the visit is to explore opportunities to cooperate across a range of sectors, including: investment opportunities linked to the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) as our countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic; and opportunities to build on our education and cultural links.
 
"As Indonesia’s third largest province, with a dynamic business and education environment, Central Java is a place of great opportunity. I am eager to explore these opportunities in pursuit of building closer economic and people-to-people links between Central Java and Australia," she said.
 
While in Semarang, Ambassador Williams will also take the opportunity to visit the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC) and meet with representatives of the Indonesian National Police and the Australian Federal Police.
 
JCLEC was established by the Australian and Indonesian Governments in 2004. It has become an important regional centre for law enforcement training. More than 28,000 officials from 80 countries have completed training at JCLEC on addressing transnational crimes including terrorism, human trafficking and cybercrime.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
WHO Working with Partners to Preserve Ukraine's Health System

WHO Working with Partners to Preserve Ukraine's Health System

English
ukraine
Australia Announces Fresh Sanctions on Key Russian Oligarchs

Australia Announces Fresh Sanctions on Key Russian Oligarchs

English
Australia
Red Cross Calls for Urgent Solution to Present Worst-Case Scenario in Ukraine's Mariupol

Red Cross Calls for Urgent Solution to Present Worst-Case Scenario in Ukraine's Mariupol

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pimpinan DPR Janji Secepatnya Gelar Bamus Bahas RUU TPKS
Nasional

Pimpinan DPR Janji Secepatnya Gelar Bamus Bahas RUU TPKS

Jelang Ramadan, Waspada Kenaikan Harga Sembako di Luar Kewajaran
Ekonomi

Jelang Ramadan, Waspada Kenaikan Harga Sembako di Luar Kewajaran

Lemhannas: Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina Baru Terasa 2-3 Bulan di Indonesia
Internasional

Lemhannas: Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina Baru Terasa 2-3 Bulan di Indonesia

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok
Olahraga

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok

William Hurt, Aktor Film <i>Avengers</i> Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71
Hiburan

William Hurt, Aktor Film Avengers Meninggal Dunia di Usia 71

Bye-Bye Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Otomotif

Bye-Bye Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

RUU Sisdiknas Ditargetkan Masuk Prolegnas Mei 2022, P2G: <i>Ojo Kesusu</i>
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Ditargetkan Masuk Prolegnas Mei 2022, P2G: Ojo Kesusu

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!