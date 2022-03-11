Over 150 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 237,353 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 193,014,314.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 16,110 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,864,010.
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,212 to 5,335,846.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703.