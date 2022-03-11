English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 150 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 March 2022 18:05
Jakarta: Some 487,103 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 150,280,634, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 237,353 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 193,014,314.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 16,110 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,864,010.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,212 to 5,335,846.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 290 to 151,703.
 
(WAH)
