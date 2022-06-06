English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The electoral commission needs parliamentary support in drafting commission regulations. (Photo: medcom.id)
The electoral commission needs parliamentary support in drafting commission regulations. (Photo: medcom.id)

DPR, KPU Decide on 75-DayCampaign Period for 2024 Elections

English elections DPR RI kpu
Antara • 06 June 2022 20:38
Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) and the General Elections Commission (KPU) have decided that the campaign period for the upcoming 2024 general elections will take place for 75 days.
 
A decision was taken for the campaign period alongside the election budget during the consultation meeting between the parliament and the electoral commission here on Monday.
 
"The DPR RI leadership, DPR RI Commission II leadership, and KPU commissioners have met during a consultation meeting on the conduct of the 2024 general elections. It is decided that the budget for the entire election stages will be Rp76.6 trillion (US$5.28 billion), and the campaign period will take place for 75 days," DPR RI speaker Puan Maharani stated during a press conference at the Parliament Complex here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The House speaker expressed hope that KPU would conceive an effective election logistics distribution plan to ensure the election takes place according to the agreed timetable and that the designated election budget can be utilized effectively.
 
She also suggested the government to enact a presidential regulation on the procurement of electoral logistics to expedite the process.
 
"We hope the deliberation for a presidential regulation on election logistics will continue among the government, the KPU, and the DPR RI to achieve (a regulation) that will be consistent with our deliberation and benefit the electoral conduct," Maharani affirmed.
 
The parliament also urged the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court to ensure that the electoral dispute resolution be completed within 21 days, as elucidated by the prevailing law, she noted.
 
She then urged electoral committees to be attentive to the educational background, health conditions, and workload of human resources that would partake in the election conduct.
 
Focus on electoral human resources in the 2024 elections is necessary to ensure the mortality rate of election officials would be lower than the number recorded during the 2019 elections, the DPR RI speaker emphasized.
 
Meanwhile, KPU RI Chairperson Hasyim Asy'ari affirmed that the electoral commission needs parliamentary support in drafting commission regulations to ensure smooth election conduct.
 
"The drafting of KPU regulations needs support from the DPR RI, as the drafter of national laws, to ensure KPU regulations will be consistent with Law No. 17 of 2017 on Election and that DPR RI also passes electoral budgets," Asy'ari stated.
 
The KPU chairperson then expressed gratitude to the parliament and the parliamentary commission leadership committed to supporting the conduct of the 2024 elections.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Explain Planned Increase in Borobudur Visitor Fee

Govt Urged to Explain Planned Increase in Borobudur Visitor Fee

English
central java
President Jokowi, PM Albanese Promote Eco-Friendliness by Riding Bikes

President Jokowi, PM Albanese Promote Eco-Friendliness by Riding Bikes

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia, Australia Agree to Strengthen Wheat Supply Chain

Indonesia, Australia Agree to Strengthen Wheat Supply Chain

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Korban Tewas Serangan di Gereja Nigeria Mencapai 50 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Serangan di Gereja Nigeria Mencapai 50 Orang

Sean Gelael dan Rene Rast Bongkar Strategi untuk Balapan 24 Hours Le Mans
Olahraga

Sean Gelael dan Rene Rast Bongkar Strategi untuk Balapan 24 Hours Le Mans

Kejagung Periksa 3 Saksi Selisik Dugaan Korupsi Minyak Goreng
Nasional

Kejagung Periksa 3 Saksi Selisik Dugaan Korupsi Minyak Goreng

Olla Ramlan dan Aufar Hutapea Resmi Bercerai
Hiburan

Olla Ramlan dan Aufar Hutapea Resmi Bercerai

DJP Kirim 18 Juta Surel ke Wajib Pajak untuk Ikuti PPS
Ekonomi

DJP Kirim 18 Juta Surel ke Wajib Pajak untuk Ikuti PPS

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer
Teknologi

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1
Otomotif

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1

Jalur Mandiri, Intip Materi Tes SIMAK UI
Pendidikan

Jalur Mandiri, Intip Materi Tes SIMAK UI

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!