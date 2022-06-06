DPR, KPU Decide on 75-DayCampaign Period for 2024 Elections

Jakarta: The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) and the General Elections Commission (KPU) have decided that the campaign period for the upcoming 2024 general elections will take place for 75 days.
A decision was taken for the campaign period alongside the election budget during the consultation meeting between the parliament and the electoral commission here on Monday.
"The DPR RI leadership, DPR RI Commission II leadership, and KPU commissioners have met during a consultation meeting on the conduct of the 2024 general elections. It is decided that the budget for the entire election stages will be Rp76.6 trillion (US$5.28 billion), and the campaign period will take place for 75 days," DPR RI speaker Puan Maharani stated during a press conference at the Parliament Complex here on Monday.
The House speaker expressed hope that KPU would conceive an effective election logistics distribution plan to ensure the election takes place according to the agreed timetable and that the designated election budget can be utilized effectively.
She also suggested the government to enact a presidential regulation on the procurement of electoral logistics to expedite the process.
"We hope the deliberation for a presidential regulation on election logistics will continue among the government, the KPU, and the DPR RI to achieve (a regulation) that will be consistent with our deliberation and benefit the electoral conduct," Maharani affirmed.
The parliament also urged the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court to ensure that the electoral dispute resolution be completed within 21 days, as elucidated by the prevailing law, she noted.
She then urged electoral committees to be attentive to the educational background, health conditions, and workload of human resources that would partake in the election conduct.
Focus on electoral human resources in the 2024 elections is necessary to ensure the mortality rate of election officials would be lower than the number recorded during the 2019 elections, the DPR RI speaker emphasized.
Meanwhile, KPU RI Chairperson Hasyim Asy'ari affirmed that the electoral commission needs parliamentary support in drafting commission regulations to ensure smooth election conduct.
"The drafting of KPU regulations needs support from the DPR RI, as the drafter of national laws, to ensure KPU regulations will be consistent with Law No. 17 of 2017 on Election and that DPR RI also passes electoral budgets," Asy'ari stated.
The KPU chairperson then expressed gratitude to the parliament and the parliamentary commission leadership committed to supporting the conduct of the 2024 elections.