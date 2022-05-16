Densus 88 Arrests 24 Suspected Terrorists

Jakarta: The Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) have arrested 24 suspected terrorists on Saturday, the National Police has said.
"They are supporters of East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) group and ISIS," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan said here on Monday.
However, the identities of the arrested terror suspects are yet to be revealed.
"22 people were arrested in Central Sulawesi, one in Bekasi and one in East Kalimantan," he explained.
Previously, Densus shot dead a terrorist from the MIT group, Suhardin alias Hasan Pranata, in the village of Sa Lubanga, Sausu District, Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi (Sulteng) on Wednesday, April 27 2022.
He was shot for resisting when he was about to be arrested.