English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Reminds People to Promote Solidarity, Cooperation

English covid-19 pandemic Christmas and New Year celebrations president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 11:42
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded the public to continue spreading kindness, enhancing solidarity and cooperation, and helping others in humanitarian efforts as Indonesia has been hit hard by natural disasters and COVID-19 pandemic during the past two years.
 
"I hope those challenges can strengthen brotherhood and resilience among all of us," the President said in his remarks at the 2021 National Christmas Celebration, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President also encouraged the public to develop the spirit of humanity and brotherhood to help others, while calling on everyone to welcome the 2022 New Year with a new spirit, noble values, and compassion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Head of State also called on the people to enhance optimism, strengthen their efforts, work and pray harder for their self-development and contribution to the community, as well as to the state and nation.
 
For the record, this is the second Christmas celebrated during the pandemic without festive gatherings in a large group. 
 
However, the President added, this will not dampen the joy and solemnity of the celebrations.
 
"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022. I hope we can always strengthen our brotherhood as citizens and we can realize an Advanced Indonesia that we are aiming for. God bless us," the President said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
581 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital

581 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital

English
covid-19
ADB Allocates $4.1 Million to Support COVID-19 Rural Recovery in Asia-Pacific Region

ADB Allocates $4.1 Million to Support COVID-19 Rural Recovery in Asia-Pacific Region

English
covid-19
President Jokowi to Inaugurate 2 Dams

President Jokowi to Inaugurate 2 Dams

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cegah Penyebaran Omicron, Wapres: WNI Dilarang ke Luar Negeri
Nasional

Cegah Penyebaran Omicron, Wapres: WNI Dilarang ke Luar Negeri

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan
Internasional

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021
Pendidikan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021

Konsumsi Pertamax Naik 17% di Libur Natal
Ekonomi

Konsumsi Pertamax Naik 17% di Libur Natal

Bonus Cair, Jojo Bakal Sisihkan 50 Persen untuk Mantan Atlet yang Kurang Beruntung
Olahraga

Bonus Cair, Jojo Bakal Sisihkan 50 Persen untuk Mantan Atlet yang Kurang Beruntung

Mobil Listrik Terbaru Honda Shogo, Tidak Semua Bisa Naik
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Terbaru Honda Shogo, Tidak Semua Bisa Naik

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk
Hiburan

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!