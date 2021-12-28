Jokowi Reminds People to Promote Solidarity, Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded the public to continue spreading kindness, enhancing solidarity and cooperation, and helping others in humanitarian efforts as Indonesia has been hit hard by natural disasters and COVID-19 pandemic during the past two years.
"I hope those challenges can strengthen brotherhood and resilience among all of us," the President said in his remarks at the 2021 National Christmas Celebration, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President also encouraged the public to develop the spirit of humanity and brotherhood to help others, while calling on everyone to welcome the 2022 New Year with a new spirit, noble values, and compassion.
The Head of State also called on the people to enhance optimism, strengthen their efforts, work and pray harder for their self-development and contribution to the community, as well as to the state and nation.
For the record, this is the second Christmas celebrated during the pandemic without festive gatherings in a large group.
However, the President added, this will not dampen the joy and solemnity of the celebrations.
"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022. I hope we can always strengthen our brotherhood as citizens and we can realize an Advanced Indonesia that we are aiming for. God bless us," the President said.