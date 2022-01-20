English  
Sexual violence in the digital space mostly afflicts young girls.
Sexual Violence Bill to Regulate Handling of Digital Abuse: KSP

English Sexual Harassment indonesian government sexual violence
Antara • 20 January 2022 16:01
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is pushing the Draft of the Sexual Violence Prevention Bill to allow for the handling of sexual violence in the digital space.
 
This was conveyed by the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) as part of the task force for the acceleration of the bill in response to public unrest related to the prevention of sexual violence in the digital space and victims protection.
 
"Sexual violence is rampant in the digital world, so this must be regulated in the law as well. People's aspirations related to online-based sexual violence will be included in the government's list of issues (DIM) after the issuance of an official draft bill from the House of Representatives," Deputy V of KSP Jaleswari Pramodhawardani stated here, Thursday.

Pramodhawardani reiterated the importance of handling digital sexual violence in the bill based on the National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan's) annual records from 2020 to 2021 that show an increase in online-based sexual violence cases, from 241 to 940 cases.
 
The spectrum of sexual violence in the digital world is not only about online harassment but also includes acts of cyber grooming, hacking, illegal content, invasion of privacy, threats of distribution of private photos and videos, and others.
 
Sexual violence in the digital space mostly afflicts young girls. The perpetrators are usually people, who have been close to the victim, such as a boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, Pramodhawardani noted.
 
She also remarked that the protection of victims is the government's top priority while emphasizing that perpetrators of sexual violence will receive severe punishment.
 
"The most important aspect in cases of digital sexual violence is the evidence. In the process of reporting victims, aspects related to evidence, such as sound and image recordings, can become evidence," she explained.
 
As was earlier known, the parliament approved the sexual violence bill as an initiative bill of the House.
 
The KSP had also initiated the formation of a task force to oversee the acceleration of the ratification of the bill into law.

 
