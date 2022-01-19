Cases Will Rise If Health Protocol Compliance Declines: Task Force Chief

Jakarta: COVID-19 Handling Task Force Chief Suharyanto, here on Tuesday, cautioned of a surge in positive cases if implementation of health protocols among members of the public declined.
"Citizens should not worry about the rise in cases since the case count increases as a result of undisciplined implementation of health protocols by the people," he remarked.
"To this end, always stringently implement health protocols," he added.
Suharyanto also urged the people to always maintain their health and to desist from undertaking unnecessary outings.
Several factors, including the emergence of the Omicron variant, drive the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, he noted.
"However, other factors, such as crowding, not wearing a mask, not maintaining cleanliness, and not being vaccinated completely, could also become factors that cause a rise in cases," he elaborated.
The current period of a surge in COVID-19 cases could be ably overcome if people work together to stem the virus transmission, he remarked.
In addition, the complete dose vaccination and booster shot to strengthen the body's immunity will serve as adequate protection.
Maintaining stringent health protocols will enable people to get through the crisis despite the prevalence of positive cases in certain regions, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination spokesperson at the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi also urged the people to maintain discipline in implementing health protocols and to limit their mobility.
According to Tarmizi, several factors causal to the surge in COVID-19 cases comprise increasing mobility at the end of the year and within the last two weeks.
However, the likelihood of a third wave remains in question despite the recent trend of increasing COVID-19 cases, she noted.
"The existence of booster vaccination also strengthens individuals' protection in addition to offering communal immunity," she added.