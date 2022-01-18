Jakarta: Indonesia’s new capital is part of the massive transformation in the country, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated.
"The new capital city is not merely a move of government offices. The main goal is to build a smart city—a new city that is competitive at the global level—, to build a new locomotive for the transformation of our country, towards an innovation and technology-based Indonesia with a green economy. This is where we will start," the President said during the 67th Anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University, in Bandung, West Java province, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
He went on to say that the construction of the new capital city in East Kalimantan province should be used as a momentum to build a healthy, efficient and productive city that is designed from the start.
He said that the new capital will be built pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly as well as has world-class security, health services and education.
On that occasion, President Jokowi once again said that the major transformation that was being carried out by Indonesia must continue.
Moreover, the President explained a number of transformations that are being carried out in the country.
First, the Government is accelerating economic transformation towards an economy that has high added value. One of the efforts is to stop exporting raw materials from mining industry gradually and encourage industrial downstreaming. After nickel, the Government will also gradually stop exports of other raw materials, such as bauxite and copper.
In addition, the Government is also carrying out a transformation towards a green economy. These green economy products have high added value and are in great demand by the world community. The Government is currently building a green industrial area in North Kalimantan province covering an area of ??16,000 hectares.
Another transformation carried out by Indonesia is in the field of the digital economy. The digital market in Indonesia is growing very rapidly compared to that of other ASEAN countries. Indonesia has made a significant contribution to the digital economy in Southeast Asia with 40 percent market share. Indonesia also has 8 unicorn companies.