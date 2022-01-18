English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The new capital city is not merely a move of government offices.
The new capital city is not merely a move of government offices.

New National Capital Part of Indonesia's Big Transformation: Jokowi

English energy New Capital president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 15:46
Jakarta: Indonesia’s new capital is part of the massive transformation in the country, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated.
 
"The new capital city is not merely a move of government offices. The main goal is to build a smart city—a new city that is competitive at the global level—, to build a new locomotive for the transformation of our country, towards an innovation and technology-based Indonesia with a green economy. This is where we will start," the President said during the 67th Anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University, in Bandung, West Java province, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
He went on to say that the construction of the new capital city in East Kalimantan province should be used as a momentum to build a healthy, efficient and productive city that is designed from the start. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said that the new capital will be built pedestrian-friendly and bike-friendly as well as has world-class security, health services and education.
 
On that occasion, President Jokowi once again said that the major transformation that was being carried out by Indonesia must continue.
 
Moreover, the President explained a number of transformations that are being carried out in the country. 
 
First, the Government is accelerating economic transformation towards an economy that has high added value. One of the efforts is to stop exporting raw materials from mining industry gradually and encourage industrial downstreaming. After nickel, the Government will also gradually stop exports of other raw materials, such as bauxite and copper.
 
In addition, the Government is also carrying out a transformation towards a green economy. These green economy products have high added value and are in great demand by the world community. The Government is currently building a green industrial area in North Kalimantan province covering an area of ??16,000 hectares.
 
Another transformation carried out by Indonesia is in the field of the digital economy. The digital market in Indonesia is growing very rapidly compared to that of other ASEAN countries. Indonesia has made a significant contribution to the digital economy in Southeast Asia with 40 percent market share. Indonesia also has 8 unicorn companies.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
Jakarta Strengthens COVID-19 Task Force against Omicron Case Spike: Vice Governor

Jakarta Strengthens COVID-19 Task Force against Omicron Case Spike: Vice Governor

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bunga KUR 3% Resmi Dilanjutkan Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Bunga KUR 3% Resmi Dilanjutkan Tahun Ini

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!