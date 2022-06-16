English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 168.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccination vaccine covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 June 2022 18:02
Jakarta: Some 67,853 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,251,795, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 58,920 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,000,560.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,173 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,064,424.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 509 to 5,901,083.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,673.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 1,173 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,173 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
BA.4, BA.5 Cases to Peak at 25 Thousand Daily: Health Minister

BA.4, BA.5 Cases to Peak at 25 Thousand Daily: Health Minister

English
health
Jokowi Invites Germany to Invest in Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Industry

Jokowi Invites Germany to Invest in Indonesia's Electric Vehicle Industry

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Surya Paloh Berencana Menemui 3 Capres Hasil Usulan Rakernas NasDem
Nasional

Surya Paloh Berencana Menemui 3 Capres Hasil Usulan Rakernas NasDem

Satgas BLBI Sita Aset Tanah Milik Obligor Trijono Gondokusumo
Ekonomi

Satgas BLBI Sita Aset Tanah Milik Obligor Trijono Gondokusumo

Indonesia Open: Terulang, Jonatan Christie Kalah dari Zhao Jun Peng
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Terulang, Jonatan Christie Kalah dari Zhao Jun Peng

Cap 'Sekolah Favorit' Belum Hilang dalam PPDB 2022
Pendidikan

Cap 'Sekolah Favorit' Belum Hilang dalam PPDB 2022

Wartawan Yaman Terbunuh oleh Ledakan Bom Mobil di Aden
Internasional

Wartawan Yaman Terbunuh oleh Ledakan Bom Mobil di Aden

Sampaikan Wasiat ke Anak, Marshanda: Jangan-jangan Gue Mau Mati Sebentar Lagi
Hiburan

Sampaikan Wasiat ke Anak, Marshanda: Jangan-jangan Gue Mau Mati Sebentar Lagi

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan
Otomotif

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022
Teknologi

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!