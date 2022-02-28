English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of refugees in the main refugee camp reached around 2,800 people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number of refugees in the main refugee camp reached around 2,800 people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Death Toll from Earthquake Climbs to 6: West Pasaman Govt

English earthquake refugees BNPB disaster
Antara • 28 February 2022 21:44
Jakarta: An official from the West Pasaman Communication and Informatics Service reported that the death toll from a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in West Pasaman District, West Sumatra, on February 25 increased by one to reach six.
 
"More deaths were reported due to the earthquake. Thus, the death toll has increased to six people," Head of the West Pasaman Communications and Informatics Service Edi Murdani noted on Monday.
 
Murdani remarked that one person who died was Endra Watib, 51, a resident of Jorong Lubuk Landua, Pasaman Sub-district.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He died on February 27 at around 7:45 local time. The patient felt dizzy after the earthquake and was immediately taken to Yarsi Hospital and died on Sunday, Murdani stated.
 
Earlier, five people had died as a result of the earthquake: Asri Dewi Lestari, 24; Fatih, 2, the residents of Jembatan Panjang; Nevi Herawati, 47, a resident of Pasa Lamo Kajai; Anismar, 70, a resident of Kajai; and Lawiyah, 70, a resident of Pasia Nagari Kajai Village in Talamau Sub-district.
 
Meanwhile, the West Pasaman District Government continues to distribute logistics to earthquake victims and refugee camps in the sub-districts of Talamau and Kinali.
 
Most of the earthquake victims stayed in the main refugee camp in the West Pasaman District Government office. They survived the earthquake but were still traumatized by the aftershocks and landslides of Mount Talamau.
 
"The number of refugees in the main refugee camp reached around 2,800 people and some have returned home," Murdani noted.
 
Meanwhile, other refugees also stayed in tents around Talamau Sub-District. The total number of refugees reached 10,700 people.
 
Data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) showed that the West Pasaman earthquake on February 25, 2022, caused material losses in one educational facility, banking facilities, a community meeting hall, and the hall of the West Pasaman Head's Office.
 
The BNPB urged residents to not be provoked by negative issues circulating that trigger panic among members of the community. In addition, after the earthquake, residents should ensure the structural strength of the building before entering it. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows in February: IHS Markit

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expansion Slows in February: IHS Markit

English
manufacturing
Bed Occupancy Rate of Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Reaches 40%: Vice Governor

Bed Occupancy Rate of Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Reaches 40%: Vice Governor

English
covid-19
Central Lombok Police Intensify COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of MotoGP

Central Lombok Police Intensify COVID-19 Vaccinations ahead of MotoGP

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
FIFA Depak Rusia dari Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
Olahraga

FIFA Depak Rusia dari Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,02% di Februari 2022
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,02% di Februari 2022

NasDem Tolak Usulan Penundaan Pemilu 2024, Surya Paloh: Kita Taat Konstitusi
Nasional

NasDem Tolak Usulan Penundaan Pemilu 2024, Surya Paloh: Kita Taat Konstitusi

Pengadilan Internasional Akan Selidiki Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina
Internasional

Pengadilan Internasional Akan Selidiki Kejahatan Perang di Ukraina

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Mantap! Volvo Balik Lagi ke Pasar Otomotif Indonesia
Otomotif

Mantap! Volvo Balik Lagi ke Pasar Otomotif Indonesia

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Ditutup, LTMPT: Tidak Ada Perpanjangan Waktu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Ditutup, LTMPT: Tidak Ada Perpanjangan Waktu

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!