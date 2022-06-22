Nearly 168.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 55,196 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,242,691.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 1,985 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,072,918.
From Tuesday noon to Wednessday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 687 to 5,904,825.
In the past day, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 2 to 156,702.