Indonesia Records 218 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,054,633.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 287 to 5,895,176.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,586.
Meanwhile, some 14 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital remains unchanged.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.