English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,586. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,586. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 218 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 May 2022 15:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,054,633.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 287 to 5,895,176.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,586.
 
Meanwhile, some 14 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital remains unchanged.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

President Jokowi Gives 6 Directives on 2024 General Elections

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

Indonesia Bolstering Climate Change Policy through Concrete Action: Minister

English
indonesian government
Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka
Olahraga

Toulon Cup: Timnas U-19 Kalah Tipis dari Venezuela pada Laga Pembuka

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta
Nasional

Jokowi Diagendakan Menonton Formula E Jakarta

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal
Internasional

Biden akan Hancurkan Gedung SD Tempat Terjadinya Penembakan Massal

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global
Ekonomi

Indonesia Naik 12 Peringkat di Indeks Pariwisata Global

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur
Hiburan

Pelawak Yadi Sembako Bangkrut, Sering Sakit-sakitan Sampai Bicara Ngelantur

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Di Regional, Gak Kalah Penting dengan Di Jakarta

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda
Pendidikan

Cuaca Buruk, UTBK-SBMPTN di UPN Veteran Jakarta Sempat Ditunda

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!