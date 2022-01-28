English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 3,524 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 28 January 2022 12:34
Jakarta: Some 3,524 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 88 from 3,436
 
"The number was down by 88," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 138,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Countries Urged to Keep Schools Open amid Omicron Wave

Countries Urged to Keep Schools Open amid Omicron Wave

English
children
Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Increase to 16,330

Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Increase to 16,330

English
covid-19
UN Assists Families, Children Affected by Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique

UN Assists Families, Children Affected by Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Imbas Kebakaran di Mangga Dua, 38 Rumah Tinggal Puing
Nasional

Imbas Kebakaran di Mangga Dua, 38 Rumah Tinggal Puing

IMF: Kebijakan Ekonomi Korea Selatan Harus Diubah ke Reformasi Struktural
Ekonomi

IMF: Kebijakan Ekonomi Korea Selatan Harus Diubah ke Reformasi Struktural

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga
Hiburan

Jemput Jenazah DJ Indah Cleo ke Papua, Ini Harapan Keluarga

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil Imbang Lawan Ekuador
Olahraga

Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Brasil Imbang Lawan Ekuador

Korut Konfirmasi Tes Rudal ketika Kim Jong-un Kunjungi Pabrik Amunisi
Internasional

Korut Konfirmasi Tes Rudal ketika Kim Jong-un Kunjungi Pabrik Amunisi

Andalan Motor Beri Bocoran 2 Mobil Baru Hyundai, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

Andalan Motor Beri Bocoran 2 Mobil Baru Hyundai, Ini Modelnya

MUI Minta BNPT Sebut Nama Pesantren yang Diduga Terafiliasi Terorisme
Pendidikan

MUI Minta BNPT Sebut Nama Pesantren yang Diduga Terafiliasi Terorisme

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!