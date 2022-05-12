Acting West Papua Governor Appointment Based on MRP Proposal: Home Minister

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has said that the appointment of Commissioner General (retd.) Paulus Waterpauw as the acting Governor of West Papua was proposed by the provincial Papuan People's Council (MRP).
MRP is a special governmental institution representing the native culture of Papua and it has been granted certain authorities for the protection of the rights of the Papuan people. It was established according to Law Number 21 of 2001 on the Special Autonomy for Papua Province.
"The appointment of Waterpauw was also suggested by various traditional institutions in the province," the minister said here on Thursday.
Before being installed as the acting governor, the retired commissioner general served as deputy for the border region potential development at the National Border Management Agency (BNPP).
The former BNPP deputy’s track record, performance, and academic ability were also a consideration in the decision to appoint him as the acting governor of the province, he added.
"He has extensive working experience in Papua and, most importantly, he is a son of Papua,” he remarked.
Earlier, Waterpauw also served as the chief of the regional police of both Papua and West Papua provinces.
"With all his experience and academic abilities, we expect that Waterpauw will be able to maintain the sustainability of the political, governmental, and security stability, as well as expedite the development of West Papua province," Karnavian added.
On Thursday, the minister inaugurated five acting governors to replace the regional heads whose terms of office expired on May 12, 2022.
In addition to the former BNPP deputy, Banten regional secretary Al Muktabar and director general of mineral and coal at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Ridwan Djamaluddin, were installed as the acting Banten Governor and the acting Bangka Belitung Islands Governor, respectively.
Furthermore, the Home Affairs Ministry’s director general of regional autonomy, Akmal Malik, was appointed as the acting West Sulawesi Governor, while the Youth and Sports Ministry’s expert staff for sports culture, Hamka Hendra Noer, was designated the acting Gorontalo Governor.