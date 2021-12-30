Govt Institutions Urged to Improve Public Service Quality

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged central and regional governments to vie at improving public service quality.
The President also called on ministries, institutions, and regional governments to implement better public services standards and to establish an integrated monitoring and evaluation system to ensure the implementation to the public.
"It is time to realize a world-class bureaucracy that is equitable for all layers of society in all corners of Indonesia. We should develop and make the best use of inclusive digital innovation. We must adopt digitalization to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, productivity, and accountability. We minimize any violations and corruptions in all sectors, in all institutions," he said in his remarks during the virtual awarding ceremony of the Public Service Standards Compliance, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
On that event, President Jokowi congratulated the winners of Public Service Standards Compliance Award and asked them to use the award as an inspiration to make innovation in public services and to improve public service quality.
He also expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Ombudsman for their assessment to public service standards compliance in a bid to meet the rights of the public to obtain great services.
In the meantime, the Head of Indonesian Ombudsman Mokhammad Najih asserted that the assessment which have been carried out since 2015 is an effort to speed up the improvement in public service quality and aims to improve and upgrade policies in public services, as well as prevent maladministration.
For the record, the compliance assessment is done to ministries, institutions, regional governments at provinces, regencies/municipalities. The process to collect compliance data started in June and ended in October 2021.
The Ombudsman has assessed 275 service products at the ministerial level. The results showed that 17 out of 24 ministries that are assessed received high compliance predicate or the green zone, whereas 7 ministries received medium compliance predicate or the yellow zone. No ministry received low compliance predicate or the red zone.
At the institutions level, the Ombudsman has assessed 109 service products. The results showed that 12 out of 15 institutions that are assessed received high compliance predicate or the green zone, whereas 3 institutions received medium compliance predicate or the yellow zone. No institution received low compliance predicate or the red zone.
At the provincial governments level, the Ombudsman has assessed 151 service products. The results showed that 13 out of 34 provinces received high compliance predicate or the green zone, whereas 19 provinces received medium compliance predicate or the yellow zone and 2 provinces received low compliance predicate or the red zone.
At the municipal governments level, the Ombudsman has assessed 185 service products. The results showed that 34 municipalities received high compliance predicate or the green zone, whereas 61 municipalities received medium compliance predicate or the yellow zone and 3 municipalities received low compliance predicate or the red zone.
At the regency governments level, the Ombudsman has assessed 217 service products. The results showed that 103 regencies received high compliance predicate or the green zone, whereas 226 municipalities received medium compliance predicate or the yellow zone and 87 municipalities received low compliance predicate or the red zone.