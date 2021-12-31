English  
Parks in Central Jakarta will be reopened on January 2.
Parks in Central Jakarta will be reopened on January 2.

104 Parks in Central Jakarta Closed during New Year Holiday

English jakarta covid-19 health protocols
Medcom • 31 December 2021 13:47
Jakarta: The Central Jakarta municipality government has said that it will temporarily close 104 parks in the region during New Year holiday.
 
"We will secure the parks so that the parks will not attract crowd on New Year's Eve," Central Jakarta Parks and Urban Forests Division Head Mila Ananda said here on Thursday.
 
Before the emergence of COVID-19, Mila said, many Jakartans choose to celebrate New Year at parks and other public spaces.

In order to prevent further spread of the virus, the official stated, parks in Central Jakarta will be temporarily closed.
 
"Our officers will guard the parks," she stated.
 
According to the officials, parks in Central Jakarta will be reopened on January 2 by implementing strict health protocols.
 
(WAH)
