West Nusa Tenggara People Should Make Most of International Events: Minister

Praya: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated that with Indonesia's Presidency in the 2022 G20 forum, the community, especially residents in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) are expected to make the most of these activities.
"The series of activities under Indonesia's Presidency in G20 will also take place in Lombok. Hence, the local community must be able to participate in these events," Uno emphasized while attending the Bau Nyale Festival at the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (KEK) in NTB, Monday.
The G20 is an international forum made up of 19 countries, with the world's largest economies, and the European Union. This year, Indonesia has the opportunity to host the annual summit.
Hence, Uno reminded that the NTB government must be able to focus on important points in order to encourage tourism development and boost the community's economy.
"Many state representatives will attend the G20 events in Indonesia. We are optimistic of it stimulating our community's economy," Uno stated.
Various events will also be held in Mandalika to create job opportunities, such as the Bau Nyale Festival, meaning "catching sea worms," that is expected to boost the tourism and economy in the region, he noted.
"This is our momentum to bounce back. The Bau Nyale Festival is expected to attract more tourists in the following years," the minister remarked.
Uno stated that the Bau Nyale Festival was included in the calendar of events for the MotoGP activity. The 2022 MotoGP series will take place at the Mandalika Circuit in March 2022. Earlier, the pre-season test had concluded on February 11-13, 2022, at the same place.
The minister later stated that based on the results of the coordination meeting, it was agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to be brought under control, and to this end, his side was optimistic that the people of NTB would prepare themselves to welcome international events during the post COVID-19 transition period.
"However, we must stay vigilant and maintain health protocols. Always wear masks, maintain distance with others, and do not forget to wash your hands," he emphasized.