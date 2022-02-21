English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

West Nusa Tenggara People Should Make Most of International Events: Minister

English tourism G20 west nusa tenggara
Antara • 21 February 2022 18:06
Praya: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated that with Indonesia's Presidency in the 2022 G20 forum, the community, especially residents in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) are expected to make the most of these activities.
 
"The series of activities under Indonesia's Presidency in G20 will also take place in Lombok. Hence, the local community must be able to participate in these events," Uno emphasized while attending the Bau Nyale Festival at the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (KEK) in NTB, Monday.
 
The G20 is an international forum made up of 19 countries, with the world's largest economies, and the European Union. This year, Indonesia has the opportunity to host the annual summit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hence, Uno reminded that the NTB government must be able to focus on important points in order to encourage tourism development and boost the community's economy.
 
"Many state representatives will attend the G20 events in Indonesia. We are optimistic of it stimulating our community's economy," Uno stated.
 
Various events will also be held in Mandalika to create job opportunities, such as the Bau Nyale Festival, meaning "catching sea worms," that is expected to boost the tourism and economy in the region, he noted.
 
"This is our momentum to bounce back. The Bau Nyale Festival is expected to attract more tourists in the following years," the minister remarked.
 
Uno stated that the Bau Nyale Festival was included in the calendar of events for the MotoGP activity. The 2022 MotoGP series will take place at the Mandalika Circuit in March 2022. Earlier, the pre-season test had concluded on February 11-13, 2022, at the same place.
 
The minister later stated that based on the results of the coordination meeting, it was agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to be brought under control, and to this end, his side was optimistic that the people of NTB would prepare themselves to welcome international events during the post COVID-19 transition period.
 
"However, we must stay vigilant and maintain health protocols. Always wear masks, maintain distance with others, and do not forget to wash your hands," he emphasized.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Logs 34,418 New COVID-19 Cases, 176 Deaths

Indonesia Logs 34,418 New COVID-19 Cases, 176 Deaths

English
covid-19
3,718 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,718 People Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 2,956 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 2,956 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Terbanyak Hari Ini
Nasional

Jabar Sumbang Kasus Covid-19 Terbanyak Hari Ini

Jokowi Minta Sri Mulyani Segera Bayar Tunggakan Klaim Perawatan Covid-19 ke RS
Ekonomi

Jokowi Minta Sri Mulyani Segera Bayar Tunggakan Klaim Perawatan Covid-19 ke RS

Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!