The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 166.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 May 2022 17:21
Jakarta: Some 73,842 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,911,457, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 33,777 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,917,330.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,052,764.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 929 to 5,893,340.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,534.

 
(WAH)
