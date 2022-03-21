English  
The self-isolation center has been operational since September 2021 (Photo:Medcom.id)
All Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Return Home

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 21 March 2022 12:59
Jakarta: All asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta has been allowed to return home, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.
 
"We previously had 143 COVID-19 patients,"  Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo said in a press statement on Monday.
 
According to the official, all asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients were allowed to go home on Sunday after completing self-isolation period.

Since September 2021 until March 2022, the government-operated self-isolation center has accommodated a total of 75,980 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta was down by 148 to 1,108 this morning.
 
"There are 425 males and 683 emales," he stated.
 
(WAH)
