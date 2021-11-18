English  
The PPKM Level Three will be in effect starting from December 24 to January 2.
PPKM Level 3 Applicable across Indonesia at End of Year: Minister

English tourism covid-19 Christmas and New Year celebrations PPKM covid-19 restrictions
Antara • 18 November 2021 14:03
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy confirmed that Public Activity Restriction (PPKM) Level Three will be applied across all regions during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
 
In a written statement here on Thursday, the minister informed that the policy was implemented to restrict public mobility and to prevent a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after the end of year holidays.
 
All regions in Indonesia, including those where PPKM Level One and Two are imposed, will apply PPKM Level Three.

"There will be national uniformity. It has been decided that the regulation that applies within Java-Bali and outside it will have the same rule," he noted.
 
The PPKM Level Three will be in effect starting from December 24 to January 2, 2021, Effendy remarked. This policy will be applied after the Domestic Affairs Ministry issues the latest Domestic Affairs Ministerial Instruction (Inmendagri).
 
"This instruction will serve as a guideline in handling COVID-19 during Christmas and New Year and will be applied no later than November 22, 2021," he elaborated.
 
In addition, the minister urged government officials, such as ministries, the army, and COVID-19 Task Force, to prepare a circular letter and provide support in handling COVID-19 during Christmas and New Year.
 
Under the end-of-the year policy, fireworks show and celebration events that result in mass congregation of people will be completely banned, he noted.
 
Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations, tourism, and shopping center visits will be adjusted in accordance with the PPKM Level Three policy.
 
The PPKM Level Three policy within the previous instruction mandates a maximum 50-percent capacity at places of worship, movie theatres, and eating places.
 
The maximum capacity for shopping centers is 50 percent, and they could only open until 21:00 p.m. local time by applying stringent health protocols.
 
In addition, public facilities, such as the town square and open field, are closed.

 
(WAH)
