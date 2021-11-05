Batu Flood Death Toll Rises to 6

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have again yielded results found another dead victim on Friday morning after floods hit Batu City in East Java Province on Tuesday afternoon.
As a result, the death toll from the natural disaster increased to 6.
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), The six victims are Wiji (Bulukerto Village), Sarip (Bulukerto Village) Adi Wibowo (Bulukerto Village), Wakri (Tawangargo Village), Mahendra Feri (Gintung Hamlet), and Alverta Shenazia Arvisa Vindra (Gintung Hamlet).
Previously, the joint team had also succeeded in rescuing 6 residents who had been declared missing.
Until now there are 3 other residents who are still missing.
High-intensity rainfall in Batu City resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Brantas River that crosses Malang City.
As a result, overflow flooding occurred at several points located along the Brantas watershed on Thursday afternoon.