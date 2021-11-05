English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The death toll from the natural disaster increased to 6.
The death toll from the natural disaster increased to 6.

Batu Flood Death Toll Rises to 6

English disaster east java floods
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 November 2021 14:54
Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have again yielded results found another dead victim on Friday morning after floods hit Batu City in East Java Province on Tuesday afternoon.
 
As a result, the death toll from the natural disaster increased to 6.
 
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), The six victims are Wiji (Bulukerto Village), Sarip (Bulukerto Village) Adi Wibowo (Bulukerto Village), Wakri (Tawangargo Village), Mahendra Feri (Gintung Hamlet), and Alverta Shenazia Arvisa Vindra (Gintung Hamlet).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Previously, the joint team had also succeeded in rescuing 6 residents who had been declared missing. 
 
Until now there are 3 other residents who are still missing.
 
High-intensity rainfall in Batu City resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Brantas River that crosses Malang City. 
 
As a result, overflow flooding occurred at several points located along the Brantas watershed on Thursday afternoon.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

English
floods
Indonesia's Nasi Padang Emerges as Most Popular Dish at 2020 Dubai Expo

Indonesia's Nasi Padang Emerges as Most Popular Dish at 2020 Dubai Expo

English
food
Expo 2020 Dubai Presents Opportunity for Indonesia's Tourism Revival: Minister

Expo 2020 Dubai Presents Opportunity for Indonesia's Tourism Revival: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rencana Investasi UEA-Indonesia Investment Authority Mencapai Rp143 Triliun
Nasional

Rencana Investasi UEA-Indonesia Investment Authority Mencapai Rp143 Triliun

Meski Kontribusinya Turun, Ekonomi RI Masih Didominasi oleh Pulau Jawa
Ekonomi

Meski Kontribusinya Turun, Ekonomi RI Masih Didominasi oleh Pulau Jawa

Putin: Krimea Sekarang Selamanya Bersama Rusia
Internasional

Putin: Krimea Sekarang Selamanya Bersama Rusia

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo
Pendidikan

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo

Hasil Liga Europa Dini Hari Tadi: Lyon Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar, West Ham Tertunda
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa Dini Hari Tadi: Lyon Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar, West Ham Tertunda

Mengurangi Resiko Meninggal, Ini Cara Pakai Sabuk Pengaman yang Benar
Otomotif

Mengurangi Resiko Meninggal, Ini Cara Pakai Sabuk Pengaman yang Benar

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah
Hiburan

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store
Teknologi

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!