Vaccination Key to Prevent Covid-19 Spread in West Papua: Jokowi

Jakarta: Covid-19 vaccination is key to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta Variant, in West Papua Province, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said."I really appreciate the great enthusiasm of the community," said President Jokowi while observing covid-19 vaccinations for the general public and students in Sorong, West Papua, Monday.The vaccination events were held simultaneously in several regions such as Manokwari, Teluk Wondama, Fakfak, and Raja Ampat.After observing covid-19 vaccinations, The President is scheduled to give directions to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) throughout the Province of West Papua which will be held at the Sorong Mayor's Office.In the afternoon, the President will head to Domine Eduard Osok International Airport in Sorong City to return to Jakarta.For the record, President Jokowi has been in Papua region since Friday afternoon.