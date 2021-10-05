Yogyakarta City Optimistic of Finishing Covid-19 Vaccinations by October 7

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Yogyakarta: The city government of Yogyakarta has said that it is optimistic of reaching its COVID-19 vaccination target on the city's 265th anniversary, which falls on October 7, 2021."I am optimistic that on October 7, we can declare that vaccinations (in Yogyakarta) have been completed. The declaration will start from villages, sub-districts, and then the city," deputy mayor of Yogyakarta, Haryadi Suyuti, said while observing vaccinations in Giwayang, Yogyakarta on Monday.Therefore, the declaration of vaccination completion will be a gift for Yogyakarta city, especially residents who participated in the COVID-19 vaccinations, he added.So far, the vaccination coverage in Yogyakarta city has surpassed 90 percent, and there are only around 10,000 residents with Yogyakarta city ID cards who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, Suyuti informed.According to him, residents who have not been vaccinated are being identified every day with the help of the Family Welfare Movement (PKK) team in each region.However, it is possible that some residents may not be able to get vaccinated due to several reasons, for example, comorbidities or recent recovery from COVID-19, he said."Once their health conditions have met the requirements for them to get vaccinated, we will immediately vaccinate them," he asserted.After all the residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Yogyakarta city will focus on strengthening tracing, tracing, and treatment (3T), Suyuti informed. Later, each subdistrict will be asked to have COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit stocks to support these efforts, he added."This serves as an anticipatory measure for the third wave of COVID-19. It does not mean that the third wave will occur," he said.As part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. According to data from the Health Ministry, as of October 4, 2021, as many as 94,638,945 citizens have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53,325,259 Indonesians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.