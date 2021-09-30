English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Ma'ruf Amin Embarks on Official Visit to East Java

English poverty vice president maruf amin jakarta province
Antara • 30 September 2021 15:09
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has departed for East Java on Thursday to preside over a coordination meeting on extreme poverty eradication and visit the halal industry centre in the province.
 
The vice president and other officials departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta Province at 7:45 a.m. local time (UTC +7) aboard a Boeing 737-500 presidential aircraft and are expected to land at the Juanda International Airport, Surabaya.
 
According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat's Press, Media, and Information official statement, VP Amin's first agenda upon his arrival in Surabaya was to preside over a meeting on the poverty eradication program taking place at the Grahadi Building, Surabaya.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The coordination meeting will be part of Amin's agenda on his official visit to seven provinces with districts designated as priority areas on the extreme poverty alleviation program during the 2021 period.
 
Earlier on Wednesday, Amin chaired a working meeting to address extreme poverty in West Java's five districts of Cianjur, Bandung, Kuningan, Indramayu, and Karawang in Bandung.
 
East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa and five East Java district heads of Lamongan, Bojonegoro, Sumenep, Probolinggo, and Bangkalan are expected to attend the coordination meeting, according to the statement.
 
At an earlier coordination meeting presided over by Amin from his official residence in Jakarta on Tuesday (Sept 28), he urged district heads to focus on the poverty eradication program in their respective districts and ensure smooth and direct provision of social benefits to the poor.
 
"Our main issue on the poverty eradication program is to ensure the direct benefit delivery and community empowerment program would be effective to alleviate the community from extreme poverty," the vice president stated in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
Upon completion of the coordination meeting, VP Amin's next agenda is to attend a send-off ceremony for export of the first halal product produced in the Safe and Lock Halal Industrial Area in Sidoarjo.
 
Apart from the vice president, several ministers and government officials that are expected to attend the send-off ceremony for the export comprised Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Co-operatives and the Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, and Vice Presidential Special Staff Masduki Baidlowi.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 7.7 Million Jakartans Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Official

Over 7.7 Million Jakartans Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Official

English
covid-19 vaccine
Vaccination Key to Prevent New Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

Vaccination Key to Prevent New Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

English
indonesian government
Golkar Nominates Lodewijk as New DPR Deputy Speaker

Golkar Nominates Lodewijk as New DPR Deputy Speaker

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi
Internasional

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi

Disahkan Jadi UU, Defisit APBN 2022 Dipatok Rp868 Triliun
Ekonomi

Disahkan Jadi UU, Defisit APBN 2022 Dipatok Rp868 Triliun

Lodewijk Sah Menjadi Wakil Ketua DPR
Nasional

Lodewijk Sah Menjadi Wakil Ketua DPR

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah <i>Hybrid</i>
Pendidikan

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah Hybrid

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme
Hiburan

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme

Ini Dia Nama Mobil Listrik Pertama Rolls-Royce
Otomotif

Ini Dia Nama Mobil Listrik Pertama Rolls-Royce

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan
Olahraga

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!