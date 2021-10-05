Nearly 95 Million Indonesians Have Received At Least First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

(WAH)

Jakarta: 649,998 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 53,656,921, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.Meanwhile, 715,527 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 94,939,217.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.The Indonesian government recorded 1,404 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,221,610.From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,558 to 4,049,449.In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 77 to 142,338.