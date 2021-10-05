English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Nearly 95 Million Indonesians Have Received At Least First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 October 2021 20:01
Jakarta: 649,998 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 53,656,921, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 715,527 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 94,939,217.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 1,404 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,221,610.
 
From Monday noon until Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,558 to 4,049,449.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 77 to 142,338.
 
(WAH)
Governor Lauds TNI's Role in Covid-19 Handling in Jakarta

English
jakarta governor anies baswedan
Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage in Java, Bali Improves Significantly: Minister

English
vaccination
PASI, Freeport to Build Athletic Training Center in Mimika

English
papua province
Bali Siap Buka Pintu untuk Wisman
Ekonomi

Vaksinasi Covid-19 Dosis Lengkap Sudah Sasar 53 Juta Orang
Nasional

Lulus Seleksi PPPK, Guru Honorer K2 Nantikan Kado Indah di Hari Guru Sedunia
Pendidikan

Lewat Diplomasi Vaksin, Indonesia Bertengger di Posisi 5 Vaksinasi Global
Internasional

Satu Rekor PON Pecah di Papua
Olahraga

Awal Mula Kaca Spion, Dari Teknologi Balap Mobil
Otomotif

Yuni Shara Bertemu Nagita Slavina, Netizen Heboh
Hiburan

Apa Saja Perubahan di Windows 11?
Teknologi

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

