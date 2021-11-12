English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Agus Suparto)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Agus Suparto)

President Jokowi Tries Out Mandalika Circuit Track

English president joko widodo west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
MetroTV • 12 November 2021 12:41
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived in West Nusa Tenggara Province to conduct a work visit in the region.
 
From Lombok International Airport (BIL) in Central Lombok Regency, the President went directly to Mandalika Circuit at Mandalika Special Economic Zone. 
 
He then tried out the track of the circuit that will host the Asian Talent Cup dan World Superbike Championship 2021 in mid-November.

During the visit, the Head of State was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir, and Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia.
 
After visiting the Mandalika Circuit, the President will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Summit from Novotel Lombok Resort and Villa. 
 
The Head of State will spend the night in Lombok and continue the work visit tomorrow. (Narendra Wisnu Karisma)

 
(WAH)
