Serang-Panimbang Toll Road to Boost Growth in Banten: President Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Serang-Rangkasbitung Section (Section 1) of Serang-Panimbang Toll Road in Lebak Regency, Banten Province, on Tuesday morning.
“Alhamdulillah, this morning Section 1 of Serang-Panimbang Toll Road has been completed and is ready to be operational. It will be continued later with Section 2, Rangkasbitung-Cileles, and Section 3, Cileles-Panimbang, which will be fully completed at the end of 2023. God willing," said the President, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the Head of State believes, the existence of this transportation infrastructure will boost economic growth in Banten.
"Connectivity is key to encourage regional economic growth. I believe this will boost economic growth in Banten Province, especially around this toll road, namely Lebak Regency and Pandeglang Regency," he was quoted as saying.
President Jokowi further said that infrastructure, including toll roads, is needed to compete with other countries.
Furthermore, according to the former Jakarta governor, this infrastructure will improve the logistics sector in the region.