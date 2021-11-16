1,790 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment: Task Force

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,790 this Monday.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was up by 653 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,790" said the official in a written statement on Tuesday morning.
"There are 885 male patients and 905 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, some 215 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 19 from 196.