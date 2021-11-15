English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The police must thoroughly investigate the fire.
The police must thoroughly investigate the fire.

Police Urged to Thoroughly Probe Pertamina Refinery Fire

English Pertamina fire police
Antara • 15 November 2021 21:18
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR RI) Speaker Puan Maharani pressed for conducting a thorough police investigation into the recent fire at the Pertamina oil refinery facility in Cilacap on Saturday.
 
"The police must thoroughly investigate the fire. If this conflagration is proven to be an arson attack, the perpetrators must be brought to justice," Speaker Maharani stated in Jakarta on Monday.
 
She urged the police to investigate likely arson motives in the refinery fire, as such incidents had reportedly occurred at Pertamina's oil refinery facility in 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Maharani lamented that the fire accident, apart from causing significant damage to oil refinery facilities, posed a potential danger for residents living in proximity to the refinery complex.
 
Despite the fire having consumed a large amount of fuel oil stock in the refinery, the speaker convinced the residents to refrain from panic buying, as the current oil supply would be unaffected by the fire.
 
"Pertamina had ensured that oil and gas supplies are secured. Residents need not panic, as the government has taken measures to mitigate possible effects of the fire," Maharani affirmed.
 
The House speaker also urged state oil company and operator of the scorched refinery facility of PT Pertamina to conduct an audit on the existing security system and measures at all oil storage facilities operated by the company, as extraordinary measures were deemed necessary to handle conflagration at such facilities.
 
"DPR RI leaders expressed their concern over the fire incident at the Pertamina oil refinery facility in Cilacap, Central Java, as this is not the first to have occurred at the facility in 2021," she stated.
 
The speaker noted that the recent fire was the third of its kind to have occurred at Pertamina's oil refinery facilities in 2021, as a fire had earlier broken out on March 29 at another refinery facility in Indramayu, West Java.
 
Firefighters deployed at the Indramayu facility took two days to successfully bring the conflagration under control, she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Transportation Ministry Targets Rail Line Reactivation in West Sumatra Province

Transportation Ministry Targets Rail Line Reactivation in West Sumatra Province

English
transport
Indonesia Records Improvement in Population Mobility in October 2021

Indonesia Records Improvement in Population Mobility in October 2021

English
BPS
New Wage Regulation Aims to Reduce Disparity: Manpower Ministry

New Wage Regulation Aims to Reduce Disparity: Manpower Ministry

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pokja Genetik UGM: Varian Delta Plus Belum Terbukti Lebih Ganas
Pendidikan

Pokja Genetik UGM: Varian Delta Plus Belum Terbukti Lebih Ganas

Azis Syamsuddin Diduga Terima Duit dari Pengurusan DAK Lampung Tengah
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Diduga Terima Duit dari Pengurusan DAK Lampung Tengah

AS dan Israel Bentuk Pasukan Keamanan Siber
Internasional

AS dan Israel Bentuk Pasukan Keamanan Siber

Pemerintah Jajaki Kerja Sama Transportasi dengan Korsel
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Jajaki Kerja Sama Transportasi dengan Korsel

Platform GSEV, Cikal Bakal Mobil Listrik Wuling Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Platform GSEV, Cikal Bakal Mobil Listrik Wuling Di Indonesia

Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp
Teknologi

Biar Aman, Begini Cara Pasang Kunci Sidik Jari di WhatsApp

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Kevin Durant Pimpin Nets Bungkam Oklahoma

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya
Hiburan

Cabut Laporan Polisi, Atta Halilintar Minta Youtuber Savas Cium Kaki Ibunya

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal
Properti

New York Terdepak dari Daftar Kota dengan Harga Properti Termahal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!