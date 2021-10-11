English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

English health west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 11 October 2021 19:07
Mataram: The Mataram City Regional Hospital is ready to provide health services during the 2021 Mandalika World Superbike (WSBK) event scheduled in Central Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, on November 19-21, 2021.
 
"Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), the Mataram City Public Hospital is involved in the implementation of the 2021 WSBK along with the NTB General Hospital," president director of the Mataram Public Hospital Ni Ketut Eka Nurhayati stated here on Monday.
 
However, the delineation of tasks between regional and provincial hospitals at the racing event had yet to be discussed, as the decree had recently been issued, she noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hence, Nurhayati drew attention to various upcoming meetings among stakeholders, comprising trainings for the medical team that will serve at the Mandalika Circuit.
 
"We will collaborate with the NTB General Hospital to provide excellent health services for the event," she remarked.
 
Furthermore, Nurhayati noted that according to the initial plan on health services at the circuit, emergency hospitals will be available both with and outside the circuit area to offer immediate treatment to patients.
 
If patients need further treatment, the teams at the emergency hospitals will decide which hospitals they need to be referred.
 
"It was planned that if the patients were the officials, they would be transferred to the NTB General Hospital. Meanwhile, patients would be moved to the Mataram City Regional Hospital if they were members of the audience. Thus, we will prepare rooms at the Graha Mentaram building for their treatment,” she explained.
 
According to Nurhayati, her side will optimize the current medical team without any additional personnel by setting a work schedule for the 2021 Mandalika WSBK.
 
"We will optimize and prepare our current medical officers carefully. The number of guests and spectators will reach tens of thousands, thereby necessitating more COVID-19 screening teams, especially to conduct PCR and antigen rapid tests," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 pandemic
Govt Tightens Return Procedures for Athletes after 20th National Sports Week

Govt Tightens Return Procedures for Athletes after 20th National Sports Week

English
covid-19 cases
Covid-19 Cases Significantly Decreasing Compared to Peak of Latest Wave: Minister

Covid-19 Cases Significantly Decreasing Compared to Peak of Latest Wave: Minister

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pasien Sembuh Covid-19 4X Lebih Banyak dari Kasus Baru
Nasional

Pasien Sembuh Covid-19 4X Lebih Banyak dari Kasus Baru

Ini 2 Fokus OJK Akselerasi Transformasi Digital
Ekonomi

Ini 2 Fokus OJK Akselerasi Transformasi Digital

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon
Hiburan

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon

Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id Tawarkan 40 Prodi Pilihan di Telkom University
Pendidikan

Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id Tawarkan 40 Prodi Pilihan di Telkom University

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan
Internasional

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021
Teknologi

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!