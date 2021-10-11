Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Mataram: The Mataram City Regional Hospital is ready to provide health services during the 2021 Mandalika World Superbike (WSBK) event scheduled in Central Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, on November 19-21, 2021."Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), the Mataram City Public Hospital is involved in the implementation of the 2021 WSBK along with the NTB General Hospital," president director of the Mataram Public Hospital Ni Ketut Eka Nurhayati stated here on Monday.However, the delineation of tasks between regional and provincial hospitals at the racing event had yet to be discussed, as the decree had recently been issued, she noted.Hence, Nurhayati drew attention to various upcoming meetings among stakeholders, comprising trainings for the medical team that will serve at the Mandalika Circuit."We will collaborate with the NTB General Hospital to provide excellent health services for the event," she remarked.Furthermore, Nurhayati noted that according to the initial plan on health services at the circuit, emergency hospitals will be available both with and outside the circuit area to offer immediate treatment to patients.If patients need further treatment, the teams at the emergency hospitals will decide which hospitals they need to be referred."It was planned that if the patients were the officials, they would be transferred to the NTB General Hospital. Meanwhile, patients would be moved to the Mataram City Regional Hospital if they were members of the audience. Thus, we will prepare rooms at the Graha Mentaram building for their treatment,” she explained.According to Nurhayati, her side will optimize the current medical team without any additional personnel by setting a work schedule for the 2021 Mandalika WSBK."We will optimize and prepare our current medical officers carefully. The number of guests and spectators will reach tens of thousands, thereby necessitating more COVID-19 screening teams, especially to conduct PCR and antigen rapid tests," she added.