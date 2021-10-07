VP Urges TNI, Polri to Help Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccination Program in Regions

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Wednesday appealed to the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to synergize with the local governments in order to speed up the vaccination, especially in regions with low vaccination rate."I also order the TNI and Polri to strengthen synergies with local governments to increase the speed of vaccination," the Vice President said when giving a key speech at a seminar via video conference from the Vice President's Official Residence, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat's website.The Indonesian Government has set a target to disburse covid-19 vaccines for 208.5 million people throughout the country.As of October 3, the first dose of vaccination has reached 45.03 percent and the second dose of vaccination has reached 25.29 percent.The Vice President underscored that extraordinary, massive measures are needed to realize the target that has been set.According to the Vice President, 1.4 million doses of vaccine were administered daily on average, adding that, the number must be raised from 1.4 million to 2.5 million doses per day so that the target that has been set can be achieved in a year.On the same occasion, the Vice President went on to say that the acceleration of vaccination for the elderly is also needed considering the low recorded rate.As of October 3, he added, vaccination for the elderly only reached 6.6 million people for the first dose and 4.4 million people for the second dose, while the target that has been set is 21.5 million people.The Vice President further said that it is also important to prioritize vaccination for students and teachers to support in-person learning and avoid new cluster of COVID-19 in education facilities, the target of which is 5.06 million people.As of October 3, he added, only 2.55 million people have received the first jab and 2.1 million people for the second jab.Furthermore, Vice President Ma‘ruf Amin expressed his gratitude to all ranks of the TNI and the Polri for their concrete, significant contribution to support the acceleration of national vaccination drive.