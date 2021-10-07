English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Urges TNI, Polri to Help Accelerate Covid-19 Vaccination Program in Regions

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination vice president maruf amin
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2021 10:44
Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Wednesday appealed to the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to synergize with the local governments in order to speed up the vaccination, especially in regions with low vaccination rate. 
 
"I also order the TNI and Polri to strengthen synergies with local governments to increase the speed of vaccination," the Vice President said when giving a key speech at a seminar via video conference from the Vice President's Official Residence, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, as quoted by the Vice Presidential Secretariat's website.
 
The Indonesian Government has set a target to disburse covid-19 vaccines for 208.5 million people throughout the country. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As of October 3, the first dose of vaccination has reached 45.03 percent and the second dose of vaccination has reached 25.29 percent.
 
The Vice President underscored that extraordinary, massive measures are needed to realize the target that has been set. 
 
According to the Vice President, 1.4 million doses of vaccine were administered daily on average, adding that, the number must be raised from 1.4 million to 2.5 million doses per day so that the target that has been set can be achieved in a year. 
 
On the same occasion, the Vice President went on to say that the acceleration of vaccination for the elderly is also needed considering the low recorded rate. 
 
As of October 3, he added, vaccination for the elderly only reached 6.6 million people for the first dose and 4.4 million people for the second dose, while the target that has been set is 21.5 million people. 
 
The Vice President further said that it is also important to prioritize vaccination for students and teachers to support in-person learning and avoid new cluster of COVID-19 in education facilities, the target of which is 5.06 million people. 
 
As of October 3, he added, only 2.55 million people have received the first jab and 2.1 million people for the second jab. 
 
Furthermore, Vice President Ma‘ruf Amin expressed his gratitude to all ranks of the TNI and the Polri for their concrete, significant contribution to support the acceleration of national vaccination drive.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Sub-Saharan Africa's Economy Expected to Expand 3.3% in 2021: World Bank

Sub-Saharan Africa's Economy Expected to Expand 3.3% in 2021: World Bank

English
africa
Indonesia Successfully Tests Bioavtur-Powered Flights: Minister

Indonesia Successfully Tests Bioavtur-Powered Flights: Minister

English
energy
Minister Asks PON Committee to Check Covid-19 Spread

Minister Asks PON Committee to Check Covid-19 Spread

English
sports
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Garena Gelar 2 Event Esports Internasional, Free Fire dan Call of Duty: Mobile
Teknologi

Garena Gelar 2 Event Esports Internasional, Free Fire dan Call of Duty: Mobile

Perkuat Pertahanan dan Keamanan, Pemerintah Bakal Modernisasi Alutsista
Nasional

Perkuat Pertahanan dan Keamanan, Pemerintah Bakal Modernisasi Alutsista

UE Bakal Perketat Aturan Pajak Usai Pandora Papers Muncul
Ekonomi

UE Bakal Perketat Aturan Pajak Usai Pandora Papers Muncul

Mobil Listrik Mahal, Nissan: Semoga Bisa Lebih Murah
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Mahal, Nissan: Semoga Bisa Lebih Murah

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya
Internasional

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya

Kalahkan Italia, Spanyol ke Final UEFA Nations League
Olahraga

Kalahkan Italia, Spanyol ke Final UEFA Nations League

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia

Kejutan Afirmasi Seleksi PPPK Guru, Kemendikbudristek: Kita Tunggu
Pendidikan

Kejutan Afirmasi Seleksi PPPK Guru, Kemendikbudristek: Kita Tunggu

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!