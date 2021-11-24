English  
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is quite low and controlled well.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is quite low and controlled well.

IDI Urges Govt to Ensure Availability of COVID-19 Drugs

English
Antara • 24 November 2021 14:07
Jakarta: The president-elect of the executive board of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI), Adib Khumaidi, has urged the Indonesian government to maintain the availability of drugs and medical devices to anticipate the third COVID-19 wave.
 
"We do not want any spike in COVID-19 cases. Still, we have to be prepared for it," he remarked at a virtual discussion on the Merdeka Barat 9 Forum (FMB 9), accessed from here on Tuesday.
 
Although currently, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is quite low and controlled well, the availability of drugs and oxygen cylinders must still be maintained, Khumaidi said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I always say to stay alert and keep maintaining the availability of the medical treatment devices," he added.
 
Regarding health workers, the IDI president-elect said he believed that they are ready to face a potential third COVID-19 wave.
 
"I am sure our fellow health workers can anticipate it. We had learned a lot in January and July (2021) when the number of cases increased significantly," he added.
 
Various preparations and coordination must continue to be carried out to prepare for a spike in COVID-19 cases in the future, Khumaidi said.
 
Furthermore, he assessed that it is important to tighten community mobility before and during the Christmas and New Year holidays to prevent a significant rise in cases.
 
"We must remain vigilant. The existing health protocols must continue to be enforced," he said.
 
Khumaidi predicted that if people's mobility in December-January does not cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic will end soon.
 
Hence, he asked the regional COVID-19 Handling Task Force to continue overseeing the implementation of health protocols in public places and tourist destinations.
 
"We must enforce strict health protocols with the implementation of the PeduliLindungi app and travel requirements. Moreover, it is important to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and avoid crowds at tourist attractions," he emphasized. 

 
(WAH)
