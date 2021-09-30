Over 7.7 Million Jakartans Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Official

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The number of people in Jakarta Province who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine has reached 7.7 million people."It has reached 7,720,027 people," said the Head of Jakarta Health Office's Disease Control and Prevention, Dwi Oktavia, said in a written statement on Thursday.According to her, as many as 10,434,535 people have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine in the capital city.Some 264 covid-19 patients received treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 19 from 283."It was down from 283," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.According to the official, there are currently 116 male patients and 148 female patients in the emergency hospital. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)