English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 7.7 Million Jakartans Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Official

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 patients jakarta province
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 30 September 2021 14:59
Jakarta: The number of people in Jakarta Province who have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine has reached 7.7 million people. 
 
"It has reached 7,720,027 people," said the Head of Jakarta Health Office's Disease Control and Prevention, Dwi Oktavia, said in a written statement on Thursday.
 
According to her, as many as 10,434,535 people have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine in the capital city.
 
Some 264 covid-19 patients received  treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number was decreased by 19 from 283.
 
"It was down from 283," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
According to the official, there are currently 116 male patients and 148 female patients in the emergency hospital. (Translator: Natasha Celia)

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Vaccination Key to Prevent New Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

Vaccination Key to Prevent New Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

English
indonesian government
Golkar Nominates Lodewijk as New DPR Deputy Speaker

Golkar Nominates Lodewijk as New DPR Deputy Speaker

English
corruption
EU Helps Deliver 32 Tonnes of UNICEF Humanitarian Supplies to Afghanistan

EU Helps Deliver 32 Tonnes of UNICEF Humanitarian Supplies to Afghanistan

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Disahkan Jadi UU, Defisit APBN 2022 Dipatok Rp868 Triliun
Ekonomi

Disahkan Jadi UU, Defisit APBN 2022 Dipatok Rp868 Triliun

Jenderal AS Tetap Anggap Taliban Sebagai Organisasi Teroris
Internasional

Jenderal AS Tetap Anggap Taliban Sebagai Organisasi Teroris

Lodewijk Sah Menjadi Wakil Ketua DPR
Nasional

Lodewijk Sah Menjadi Wakil Ketua DPR

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah <i>Hybrid</i>
Pendidikan

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah Hybrid

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme
Hiburan

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme

Ini Dia Nama Mobil Listrik Pertama Rolls-Royce
Otomotif

Ini Dia Nama Mobil Listrik Pertama Rolls-Royce

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan
Olahraga

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!